Randolph County cancels annual Fall Festival

ASHEBORO — Randolph County has canceled its annual Fall Festival for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Randolph Arts Guild announced the festival's cancellation on Friday. It had been scheduled for Oct. 2 and 3.

The guild plans to hold next year's Fall Festival on Oct. 1 and 2, 2022.

In making their decision, the Fall Festival committee and the arts guild received guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Randolph County Public Health and Randolph Health, Guild Board President Carolyn Isley said.

"The Randolph Arts Guild Board knows that this cancellation does not come without consequence," the announcement said. "The Fall Festival is an essential economic driver for local non-profits, community groups, small businesses and vendors."

"We understand the disappointment that this may bring..." Isley's statement added. "But the current health statistics within Randolph County and surrounding areas created challenges for safely managing and hosting this traditional family-friendly festival."