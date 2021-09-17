 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randolph County cancels annual Fall Festival
0 Comments
top story

Randolph County cancels annual Fall Festival

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fall festival logo

ASHEBORO — Randolph County has canceled its annual Fall Festival for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Randolph Arts Guild announced the festival's cancellation on Friday. It had been scheduled for Oct. 2 and 3.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The guild plans to hold next year's Fall Festival on Oct. 1 and 2, 2022. 

In making their decision, the Fall Festival committee and the arts guild received guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Randolph County Public Health and Randolph Health, Guild Board President Carolyn Isley said.

"The Randolph Arts Guild Board knows that this cancellation does not come without consequence," the announcement said. "The Fall Festival is an essential economic driver for local non-profits, community groups, small businesses and vendors."

"We understand the disappointment that this may bring..." Isley's statement added. "But the current health statistics within Randolph County and surrounding areas created challenges for safely managing and hosting this traditional family-friendly festival."

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Sarah Paulson hints at departure from American Horror Story

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chow Downtown during Restaurant Week
Dining

Chow Downtown during Restaurant Week

Chow Downtown, Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s annual restaurant week, has returned through Sunday with can’t-miss specials and deals at many of the center city’s dining establishments.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News