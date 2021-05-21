Regal Palladium & IMAX in High Point to reopen Friday

HIGH POINT — Regal Palladium & IMAX at 5830 Samet Drive will reopen Friday after being closed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lionsgate’s "Spiral: From the Book of Saw" will headline its new movies. Others include "Those Who Wish Me Dead," "Raya" and "The Last Dragon," along with a full slate of additional titles.

Future releases opening in the coming weeks include "A Quiet Place Part II," "Cruella" and "F9," according to a news release from Regal.

It follows the May 7 reopening of The Regal Grande & RPX at Friendly Center.

Theaters started to reopen as capacity limits to allow social distancing were loosened.

Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most mandatory mask requirements, and all mandatory capacity, gathering and social distancing requirements.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People will still need to wear a mask on public transportation, in child care settings, in schools, in prisons and in some health care settings.

Health officials still recommend that unvaccinated people in North Carolina continue to wear masks.

Employers, business owners and local governments still may require face coverings and social distancing.