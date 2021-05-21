Regal Palladium & IMAX in High Point to reopen Friday

HIGH POINT — Regal Palladium & IMAX at 5830 Samet Drive will reopen Friday after being closed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lionsgate’s "Spiral: From the Book of Saw" will headline its new movies. Others include "Those Who Wish Me Dead," "Raya" and "The Last Dragon," along with a full slate of additional titles.
Future releases opening in the coming weeks include "A Quiet Place Part II," "Cruella" and "F9," according to a news release from Regal.
It follows the May 7 reopening of The Regal Grande & RPX at Friendly Center.
Theaters started to reopen as capacity limits to allow social distancing were loosened.
Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most mandatory mask requirements, and all mandatory capacity, gathering and social distancing requirements.
People will still need to wear a mask on public transportation, in child care settings, in schools, in prisons and in some health care settings.
Health officials still recommend that unvaccinated people in North Carolina continue to wear masks.
Employers, business owners and local governments still may require face coverings and social distancing.
Reopening plans at the High Point theater include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines, the news release said.
According to that website, guests are required to wear a face mask at all times while in the theater lobby, auditoriums and restrooms. The theater will provide masks to guests who arrive without one.
Masks can be removed only while eating and drinking while seated in an auditorium.
Guests now have the ability to purchase concession items from the Regal mobile app when in the theater.
Every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing. A reduced menu offering will be temporarily available.