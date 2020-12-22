Restaurant celebrates 50 years of Greek, Italian and American favorites in Winston-Salem

Another big change was the acceptance of credit cards in 2015. “For 45 years, we were cash-only,” Ballas said. “When we added credit cards, I had to put it on the sign out front, because no one believed it.”

Despite the updates, Grecian Corner retained its atmosphere as a “simple, comfortable little place,” as Ballas described it, and that’s just how customers like it.

Ann Jones has been coming to Grecian Corner for 48 of her 86 years. She would eat there as often as five times a week. Though she’s not eating in the dining room during the pandemic, she still calls in to-go orders, and she can’t wait to get back. “I miss it very much. I miss the people. I was very close to George and his wife, Loula, and Angelo is an exceptional person, too. They’ve been like family.”

Anne Butler said she has been going about once a week since the 1980s. “I always get the chicken souvlaki platter with the Greek salad,” she said. “It’s good food. It’s consistent. I know what I’m getting. The staff knows my name. They know I like my tea unsweetened. They really take care of their customers. It’s just an easy place to get a good meal.”