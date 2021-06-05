Rhiannon Giddens to pay tribute to Joan Baez on 'Kennedy Center Honors'

GREENSBORO — City native and Grammy Award winner Rhiannon Giddens will pay tribute to Joan Baez on Sunday during “The Kennedy Center Honors.”

Giddens, a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will honor the legendary folksinger and activist during the special that will air at 8 p.m. Sunday on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

“When the Kennedy Center approached me about honoring Joan Baez, there was only one possible answer,” Giddens said in her email newsletter.

“I had the pleasure of working with Joan on the concert ‘Another Day, Another Time’ back in 2015 in New York City,” Giddens said. “She has always been a heroine of mine — and still is.”

“One of my earliest ‘folk’ records was ‘Very Early Joan,’ and she has been inspiring my music and my approach to art as activism since,” Giddens added. “Folk icon, friend and a beautiful artist, performing for Joan meant a lot to me. I was beyond happy to return to the stage and be reunited with my collaborator Dirk Powell (also a long time collaborator of Joan’s) for this very special evening.”

Other Kennedy Center honorees will be actors Dick Van Dyke and Debbie Allen, singer and guitarist Garth Brooks and the violinist Midori.

