Ric Robertson releases funky new EP, 'Strange New World'

“I had done the original one with Rhiannon Giddens and Bennett Sullivan when I was in high school, then I came back and did it 10 years later,” Robertson says. “I spent the money I made doing that on my debut Ric Robertson album 'The Fool, The Friend' that came out in 2018 while I was on tour with Rhiannon Giddens.”

The job came with an apartment for a couple of months, and when Fribush came back just graduating from New England Conservatory the two reconnected and began work on a project. The first part of that collaboration, “Strange World,” a four-song EP, comes out Sept. 25 on Free Dirt Records.

Robertson had previously collaborated with Lucius and The Wood Brothers. But “Strange World” is straight out of the New Orleans streets, funky, second-line rhythms that hook you from the get-go with that Big Easy bounce. It's a great mix of stuff that calls on many of the New Orleans funk greats.

“Louisiana Love Song” has a Jon Cleary feel, maybe raking off some riffs from Tuts Washington and James Booker along the way. “You Got Soul” has a Dr. John feel. It sounds it fell off his 1972 album "Gumbo." “Strange World” sounds like The Meters meets Dumpstaphunk. “Donny B. Gone” is kind of a left turn from the rest, like Prince on acid in head-on collision with Parliament-Funkadelic.