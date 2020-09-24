Ric Robertson releases funky new EP, 'Strange New World'

New Orleans will change a man. There's something in the air and the water that puts a spell on you, makes your body move in ways you never knew it could. It'll put a glide in your stride and add a second line bounce that'll have you boppin' to a different beat.
Before he migrated to the Big Easy, Ric Robertson was leaning more toward Americana rhythms. Growing up in Greensboro, Robertson, a member of the first graduating class of Weaver Academy, was drawn to bluegrass and old-time music.
“In eighth grade, they came around to the homerooms and said, 'We're opening up this art school downtown. Anybody interested?' I was already playing music and knew that's what I wanted to do at that age, so I was in the first Weaver class,” Robertson said by phone last week from his New Orleans home.
But Robertson had already been exposed to old-time and Klezmer music at his place of worship, Temple Emmanuel.
“When I was in fifth grade, the Sinai Mountain Ramblers: Paul 'Doc Bush' Fribush on clarinet, Gary Silverstein on mandolin, Kurt Lauenstein on cello, and Rich Lerner on guitar, would always practice at Temple on Sunday.” Robertson also met Fribush's son Sam, who would become a fixture in his later musical life as well.
But the Temple got him started.
“That's how I got into mandolin, because Gary Silverstein was good friends with my parents and a great mandolin player and collector. We stayed at their house one time when their parents were out of town, and I was playing guitar already, and Gary handed me a mandolin and that was it. I just fell in love when I was 13, and obviously Doc and Gary were mentors to us and taught us the music.”
Fribush has high praise for Robertson's instrumental talents. “He's one of the best mandolin players in the country,” Fribush says. “He's a special cat, man. You put an instrument in his hand, and he's able to take off.”
Robertson gives Weaver instructors Mark Freund and Kami Rowan and her weekly bluegrass jam credit for his musical development. “That was the cool thing about growing up in Greensboro. It was small enough where you can get some opportunities and big enough to get exposure to a lot of cool art stuff going on.”
Robertson furthered his Americana leanings while still in high school with the bluegrass trio Beaconwood, founded in '03 with Bennett Sullivan on banjo, Ryan Stanford on guitar and double bass and Robertson playing mandolin and singing lead.
Robertson took off for Berklee College of Music after high school, and Bush who is six years younger, ended up at New England Conservatory of Music, both in Boston. The two reunited in 2017 when Robertson, who had migrated from New York to New Orleans, came back to Greensboro to help provide the music for Preston Lane and Laurelyn Dossett's Appalachian nativity play, “Beautiful Star” at Triad Stage.
“I had done the original one with Rhiannon Giddens and Bennett Sullivan when I was in high school, then I came back and did it 10 years later,” Robertson says. “I spent the money I made doing that on my debut Ric Robertson album 'The Fool, The Friend' that came out in 2018 while I was on tour with Rhiannon Giddens.”
The job came with an apartment for a couple of months, and when Fribush came back just graduating from New England Conservatory the two reconnected and began work on a project. The first part of that collaboration, “Strange World,” a four-song EP, comes out Sept. 25 on Free Dirt Records.
Robertson had previously collaborated with Lucius and The Wood Brothers. But “Strange World” is straight out of the New Orleans streets, funky, second-line rhythms that hook you from the get-go with that Big Easy bounce. It's a great mix of stuff that calls on many of the New Orleans funk greats.
“Louisiana Love Song” has a Jon Cleary feel, maybe raking off some riffs from Tuts Washington and James Booker along the way. “You Got Soul” has a Dr. John feel. It sounds it fell off his 1972 album "Gumbo." “Strange World” sounds like The Meters meets Dumpstaphunk. “Donny B. Gone” is kind of a left turn from the rest, like Prince on acid in head-on collision with Parliament-Funkadelic.
“We worked our assess off — blood, sweat and tears — and then it's taken two years to get this stuff out,” Fribush says. “We recorded it in 2018, and we didn't have a budget. We wanted to do this thing right. We're very passionate about the songs and the music.”
Robertson and Fribush did some pre-production in Fribush's parent's garage, along with drummer Nicolas Falk, who Fribush says is “one of the funkiest drummers I've ever played with. We just jammed and recorded all of it and that's how these songs were born. They were basically just funky jams — some of the best work I've ever done. I'm really proud of it.”
The video for “Louisiana Love Song” is an attention-grabber, directed by photographer and dance choreographer Bobby Bonsey and Greensboro native Cameron Scoggins. A guy who you'd swear is Matt Dillon is lounging in a tub, singing about his Louisiana love thang with a Dr. John accent and attitude. It was a finished collab with the trio.
The other three songs were just instrumental jams that Robertson took back to New Orleans, coming up with words that felt good with the songs, immersing himself in vintage vinyl of Sly and the Family Stone, The Meters and Parliament-Funkadelic.
“I was just putting them on repeat. I just love all those, especially Sly and George Clinton from a songwriting perspective,” Robertson says.
On Sept. 25, Robertson will also debut an 11-minute stop-motion video directed and animated by Robertson and Nick Miceli, with characters designed by New Orleans artist Nick Shoulders. Robots and monsters revolt against an establishment trying to squash them while second lining to the grooves of the three other songs on “Strange World.”
This EP is just a part of the package, however. There are 10 more cuts to come out as a full-length record early next year. But they won't be so easily identifiable with his newly adopted hometown.
“The new record I'm about to put out is somewhere between the 'Fool and the Friend' and the 'Strange World' EP,” Robertson says. “As much as I don't care to put myself in a box as far as marketing, the music I create I want to put into little packages that are fun to digest as a thing. So for this 'Strange World' EP, I really liked putting the four really funky crazy things together and then making a movie out of it.”
The new record he reluctantly labels as “singer/songwriter feeling stuff,” but says its all the same musicians, just different days in the same studio session so you can feel the cohesion.
Even though the two projects seem to come from different worlds, Robertson says the space travel lanes are always open.
“They all happen to me every day no matter what. I'll be playing a gig on Frenchman street with a brass band or a funk band, then there'll be an old-time jam, and l'll play mandolin all night, Robertson says.
“I don't really put up walls between those things when it comes to music because I just like engaging with any kind of music if it makes sense, and I find a lot of commonalities between different sorts of American music. I think certain systems get outdated, and I think genrefication might be one of those things we're seeing a lot of right now in America and you gotta update 'em.”
