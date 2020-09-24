Rich Lerner's Groove Jam and food drive will be online this year

When not out Groovin', Lerner pursues a sideline with the Klezmer group the Sinai Mountain Ramblers.

“I was one of the founders, along with Kurt Lauenstein, the cellist, and Gary Silverstein, the mandolin player. We all had kids at the Temple Emmanuel in Sunday school, and we found out that we all played instruments, and rather than just sit around while the kids were in Sunday school, we said, 'Let's bring our instruments, and we'll play music together.' That's how that group was born. And Gary brought Paul 'Doc Bush' Fribush into the fold, and the two of them knew a lot more about Klezmer music certainly than I did. I learned it through them primarily,” he says. The group also includes Pete Campbell on bass and Steve Taub on melodica.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way live music is presented now and will be in the future. Lerner admits he's still trying out options. “If this is successful in the sense people are watching and donating from outside of our area, we may want to keep the virtual aspect even after we can have a gathering again. Do it live with people, but also stream it for people who just don't wanna be there who want to check it out.”