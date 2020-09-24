Rich Lerner's Groove Jam and food drive will be online this year

Rich Lerner will work for food. But you won't find him holding a sign by the side of the road, and the food is not for him. For the past nine years, Lerner and his band The Groove have put on the Groove Jam Music Festival that benefits Greensboro Urban Ministry food pantry.
“I had the idea to do a local music festival with local bands, at a local place, to support a local cause, and I thought the Urban Ministry was worthy of support,” Lerner said recently by phone from his Greensboro home. “My vision was to have a day of music that would support the neediest in our community, and I think the urban ministry provides the most services and has the a long history with doing that.”
When Lerner approached the food pantry, they were receptive to the idea, a spokesperson telling Lerner, “You don't know how long I wished somebody would do something like this for us.”
Lerner was confident he had enough connections with the local musical community to pull it off. That was in 2012, and the festival has been at Doodad Farm in east Greensboro ever since.
“I needed a place to stage it, and somebody had recently told me about Doodad Farm,” Lerner says. “I went out and met owner Dean Driver, told him what I was thinking, and he said, 'That's exactly the kind of thing I was hoping we would have here when we started talking about music events.'”
Looking for a support group to help him stage it, he turned to some friends who had staged an annual benefit for cancer research, and with their help, got the festival up and running.
Because of the pandemic, Groove Jam Music Festival will be be virtual this year.
“I know how to put on a small music festival or a very large party, but I don't know how to do a virtual stream thing. I don't have the technical expertise to handle this stuff, so this is new ground for us,” Lerner says. But he is in capable hands, hiring local audio-visual company Audio and Light to get the job done professionally. “The end result will be real nice,” he promises prospective virtual festival goers.
The festival will be shown on the Greensboro Urban Ministry YouTube channel Sept. 26.
Meanwhile, Lerner keeps occupied with his long-running radio show, Ramblin' Rich's Rock and Roll Revival on Guilford College's 90.9 FM WQFS from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. The show is a mix of obscure and classic rock treasures from a variety of eras. That's pretty much the same approach Lerner takes with his band, The Groove, with some originals tossed into the mix as well.
The Groove's setlists represent what original classic rock radio really sounded like. On local wavelength giants such as WKIX in Raleigh, the format changed pretty much by the hour, and you could hear all kinds of stuff depending on the time of day you tuned in.
“I think that we in our age group were fortunate to kinda come up with what I consider the golden era of that music,” Lerner says. “A lot of what passes for classic rock radio especially around here these days is pretty lacking. I do a show on WQFS. I love a lot of that old music, and I like digging deep into it for some obscurities, both for the band to play and for me to share on the radio with other people as well.”
The Dead, Dylan and a fair amount of Tom Petty are represented in The Groove's presentations with a sprinkling of the Rev. Gary Davis, Aretha Franklin, some Rolling Stones, as well as some classic soul with Otis Redding's “In the Midnight Hour,” alongside James Brown’s “I Feel Good.”
“We do mix things up quite bit,” Lerner acknowledges. “We've evolved over the years, so we try to rotate things, keep it fresh. Got a young girl singing with us now, who's opened us up to a different type repertoire than we would have pursued otherwise, so that's expanded. Her name is Elena Flores. She's been singing with us for a couple of years now, and that's been a great addition to the group.”
The band is made up of Lerner on guitar and lead vocals, Sammy Smith on guitar and vocals, Craig Pannell on bass and vocals, Sam Seawell on drums, Bob Sykes on pedal steel and guitar, and Flores on vocals.
“Our setlist is always mixture of familiar and obscure and originals and mostly fun, when we play out I like for it to be good time kind of atmosphere,” Lerner says.
When not out Groovin', Lerner pursues a sideline with the Klezmer group the Sinai Mountain Ramblers.
“I was one of the founders, along with Kurt Lauenstein, the cellist, and Gary Silverstein, the mandolin player. We all had kids at the Temple Emmanuel in Sunday school, and we found out that we all played instruments, and rather than just sit around while the kids were in Sunday school, we said, 'Let's bring our instruments, and we'll play music together.' That's how that group was born. And Gary brought Paul 'Doc Bush' Fribush into the fold, and the two of them knew a lot more about Klezmer music certainly than I did. I learned it through them primarily,” he says. The group also includes Pete Campbell on bass and Steve Taub on melodica.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way live music is presented now and will be in the future. Lerner admits he's still trying out options. “If this is successful in the sense people are watching and donating from outside of our area, we may want to keep the virtual aspect even after we can have a gathering again. Do it live with people, but also stream it for people who just don't wanna be there who want to check it out.”
He says he has a few virtual things in the works, but there's nothing like the real thing. “Not even close, but better than not doing anything. I can't imagine not playing with the band,” Lerner says.
“If we can't have a gathering, this is the best plan B we can come up with. I'm not trying to set the world on fire. I just enjoy playing music with my friends and people seem to enjoy it. So that's why we keep doing it,” he says laughing.
Contact Grant Britt at gbritt1@triad.rr.com.
