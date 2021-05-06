Rising country singer Matt Stell will play at The Blind Tiger in Greensboro

“That Ain’t Me No More” is Stell’s current single, and for now, it’s a stand-alone track. “Prayed For You” and “Everywhere But On” were included on both of his EP’s — 2019’s “Everywhere But On” and 2020’s “Better Than That.” Now, all three singles will be on a full-length debut album Stell has been working on during the pandemic.

Stell thinks it’s important to have his hit singles available on the full-length album, which may also include a few other songs from the two EPs alongside new material, making it a summation of his work as a solo artist so far.

“Having all of that music in one place for people is important because that way it’s easier to find,” Stell said. “So we kind of paired those up, kind of paired the singles up with some other stuff that I’m really passionate about and really proud of. It’s kind of what the record is going to look like for me.”

“Pray For You” changed a career path that up to then had seen gradual but steady progress. A college basketball player at Drury University, the 6-foot-7 Arkansas native started writing songs at that point, and eventually began doing gigs around the South.