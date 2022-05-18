Rita Moreno closes out 2021-22 Bryan Series

GREENSBORO — Rita Moreno made Oscar history when she became the first Latina actress to win an Academy Award for playing Anita in the 1961 movie, "West Side Story." This year, she watched Afro-Latina actress Ariana DeBose of North Carolina win the Oscar for playing the same role in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake. Moreno discussed her career and more in an interview with local educator and author Molly Sentell Haile to close out this season's Bryan Series at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.