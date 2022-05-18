 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rita Moreno closes out 2021-22 Bryan Series

GREENSBORO — Rita Moreno made Oscar history when she became the first Latina actress to win an Academy Award for playing Anita in the 1961 movie, "West Side Story." This year, she watched Afro-Latina actress Ariana DeBose of North Carolina win the Oscar for playing the same role in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake. Moreno discussed her career and more in an interview with local educator and author Molly Sentell Haile to close out this season's Bryan Series at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. 

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno spoke about acting and more during her Guilford College Bryan Series appearance Tuesday night at the Tanger Center in Greensboro.
Rita Moreno shares her thoughts on acting and more during her Guilford College Bryan Series appearance Tuesday at the Tanger Center in Greensboro.
Rita Moreno closed out the current Guilford College Bryan Series Tuesday night with a talk and interview with local educator and author Molly Sentell Haile at the Tanger Center in Greensboro.
