RiverRun Film Festival spotlights Greensboro people, places, talent

GREENSBORO — Welcome to Jake’s Diner.
Meet the regulars who patronize this 24-hour eatery at 4220 W. Wendover Ave.
Emma Kopkowski, a student at Elon University, filmed a 13-minute documentary about the diner.
“It felt like the perfect place to capture a community of diner regulars,” Kopkowski said via email. “And doing it over the course of 24 hours felt like the most interesting way to do that.”
“Regulars” will be shown at this year’s RiverRun International Film Festival, as part of its North Carolina Shorts program.
This year, RiverRun continues to extend its reach to the Gate City from its Winston-Salem home base.
It will do that by showing one film here, “before/during/after,” on May 14 in the Red Cinemas parking lot, 1305 Battleground Ave.
Its writer and star, Finnerty Steeves, will be there. This year, she will receive RiverRun’s Emerging Masters Award.
RiverRun also will include two films with Greensboro connections in its North Carolina Shorts program: “Regulars” and “Inspace,” the latter by UNCG student Kemari Bryant.
The 5-minute “Inspace” is an exploration of Black bodies in white space through dance and film.
The film includes performances from four dancers and portrays the filmmaker’s experience growing up in a predominantly white school — and how that has shaped who he is now.
North Carolina Shorts — 10 films over 84 minutes — will be shown on May 12 outdoors at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem. The virtual screening of the shorts program opens at midnight May 13.
At Red Cinemas in Greensboro, viewers can see “before/during/after” thanks in part to sponsorship from Downtown Greensboro Inc. and Restoration Med Spa.
The dramedy focuses on a middle-aged New York City theater actress, whose seemingly perfect marriage comes to an end after she catches her husband cheating. She is suddenly forced to figure out the kind of person she wants to portray in real life.
Steeves, its star, is best known for her work as inmate Beth Hoefler on the Netflix show, “Orange Is The New Black.” This is her first feature film as a writer and producer.
Kopkowski drew on her own experiences as she selected Jake’s Diner for the subject of her film.
A native of Atlanta, she grew up frequenting Southern diners. She even waited tables at one in Georgia.
“I was always so enamored with the little community that formed at these places that felt so uniquely Southern, and like something that could only happen at a diner,” Kopkowski said.
“I noticed waiting tables that some customers came in every day, multiple times per day,” she said. “It made me want to learn more about their stories.”
When she moved to North Carolina for college, she started researching 24-hour diners in the area and came across Jake’s.
It attracts regulars as well as truck drivers passing through, seeking a meal.
“The first time I got a meal there, everyone was paying for each other’s food and paying it forward,” she said.
She learned that Greensboro hosts four Jake’s Diner locations.
Allen and Mary Blythe opened their first Jake’s in 1995. They named the restaurant after their son.
“The owner was thrilled that I might want to make a film about Jake’s,” Kopkowski said.
