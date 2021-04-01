Sam Fribush's riverboat roots

“That’s how it all started. He was coning over to our studio and playing drums with me and my brother.”

But as the album project came into being, Hunter threw yet another change-up into the mix, opting to play six-string guitar for the project, eschewing the usual seven- or eight-string custom-designed models he uses for performing and recording. Hunter added an extra string to get a bass and organ sound from his instrument. But Fribush already had that covered. “I’m holding down the bass on the organ,” he explains. “It’s a classic organ trio sound, and we really wanted to do our thing within that tradition, the Grant Green/Jimmy Smith-style organ trio.”

To up the ante, the duo recruited another local, world-renown drummer Geoff Clapp, an Ellis Marsalis band alumni who has played and recorded with Hunter on projects including a virtual performance at last year’s N.C. Folk Festival in September. Clapp, who had been living in New Orleans, returned to town last summer and played a gig with Fribush, but the three had never played together until getting together in the studio,