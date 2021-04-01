Sam Fribush's riverboat roots

If one of the best jazz guitarists in the universe just happens to drop by your house to check you out, you might as well make an album with him.
Since the pandemic hit, Greensboro multi-instrumentalist Sam Fribush has been living at his parents’ house instead of his adopted New Orleans home. Before the pandemic, Fribush was set to go on a world tour as Pokey La Farge’s keyboardist, hitting up Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Antwerp and London, as well as a cross-country U.S. tour.
Instead, he’s been spending his time playing music with his saxophonist/bassist brother, Eli, in his Greensboro in-home studio where Eli engineers and produces projects for local artists. The duo has been working on a mixtape album reviving some of the steel pan skills Sam used as a pre-teen member of the Hot Pink Flamingoes, along with some banjo and fiddle work relying on influences from his Swamp Cat guitarist/clarinetist dad Paul “Doc” Fribush.
World-renown jazz guitarist Charlie Hunter, who now makes his home in Greensboro, heard about the Fribush boys while mentoring local guitarist Jimmy Washington, who plays with local eight-piece funk/pop outfit Reliably Bad. “He said, ‘You gotta come over and meet the Fribush boys.’ We connected right off the bat,” Fribush says of the Hunter/Fribush collaboration.
Having a world-class guitarist hang out at your place was cool enough, but having him sit in on drums added a surreal element to the hangout. “He was really getting into playing drums at the beginning of the quarantine, and he’s become a really great drummer,” Fribush says.
“That’s how it all started. He was coning over to our studio and playing drums with me and my brother.”
But as the album project came into being, Hunter threw yet another change-up into the mix, opting to play six-string guitar for the project, eschewing the usual seven- or eight-string custom-designed models he uses for performing and recording. Hunter added an extra string to get a bass and organ sound from his instrument. But Fribush already had that covered. “I’m holding down the bass on the organ,” he explains. “It’s a classic organ trio sound, and we really wanted to do our thing within that tradition, the Grant Green/Jimmy Smith-style organ trio.”
To up the ante, the duo recruited another local, world-renown drummer Geoff Clapp, an Ellis Marsalis band alumni who has played and recorded with Hunter on projects including a virtual performance at last year’s N.C. Folk Festival in September. Clapp, who had been living in New Orleans, returned to town last summer and played a gig with Fribush, but the three had never played together until getting together in the studio,
Originally planned as one album, the musicians collaborated so well that a second album was completed. “We knew we wanted to do a shuffle, wanted to have a New Orleans street beat, a ballad, wanted to do a boogaloo feel, we had all these different kind of grooves and feels in mind,” Fribush said of the two releases, “Riverboat” and “The Root.”
The title track from “Riverboat,” written by Allen Toussaint and recorded by Lee Dorsey, is a twangy, down-and-dirty crawl fit for a ‘60s-era’s TV detective show theme. Clapp starts it off with a syncopated dirge, like a New Orleans funeral band just starting to kick up some dust after planting the guest of honor. Charlie slithers in with a sinister, low-down stalker’s creep, adding some Ennico Morricone-propping-up-Clint-Eastwood licks before Fribush makes it churchy — an impending funeral march for a badman.
Bonnie Raitt’s “Lets Give ‘Em Something To Talk About:” is redesigned for a street parade that keeps swelling, propelled by Fribush’s organ until it overruns the sidewalks. Starting out slinky and cool with Hunter not breaking a sweat, promenading cool and funky till Fribush starts sneaking in some tasty licks, Hunter answering with some fancy stutter-steps before Fribush drops in the bomp and blasts the funk loose on his organ.
“I wanted to put this classic organ trio drum groove called a boogaloo on it, the emphasis on the ride cymbal. Geoff took it a little bit more in the New Orleans direction, which was great, but it’s got that swamp feel to it it,” Fribush says.
The Sam Fribush Organ Trio seems to be enamored with Billy Preston, including a couple of takes on his ‘73 hit “Will It Go Round in Circles” spread over the two releases. The original was set to be a classic blues shuffle.
“Geoff kicked of this funky groove, and we just started jamming on it, and somehow, we settled into playing that tune again,” Fribush says. Hunter adds a fluid underliner to Fribush’s staccato organ bursts, transplanting Preston’s original churchy rock vibe to a funkier place.
Acclaimed jazz saxophonist Yusef Lateef’s “Plum Blossom” plonks along like flower petals falling on a body of water, Hunter’s chicken pluckin’ interrupted by Clapp’s funereal stride and Fribush’s organ poking around for any leftover crumbs. “It’s one of my faves on the whole collection, “ Fribush says. Just an exploration in improvising.”
Bobby DeBarge isn’t as well known as his younger siblings who made up the highly successful ‘8os funk/soul powerhouse DeBarge, but his Motown group Switch put out some tasty funk rock as well. Hunter introduced Fribush to the Switch tune, “There’ll Never Be.” The trio kicks off its version with a slow creep until Sam comes in on organ and smooths it out, then Hunter slinks back in to break it up with some swingy late night cabaret strokes. “It’s got that old-school gospel kind feel to it,” Fribush says.
He describes the original “Fly Fri” as a classic organ jazz trio thing inspired by Jimmy McGriff.
Back to the covers, “Spanish Joint” and “The Root” were both off DeAngelo’s 2000 record “Voodoo,” which Fribush says was very influential for him. “I was pinching myself to be able to record those songs with Charlie because he plays on the original, and co-wrote ‘The Root.’”
The Crusaders’ “Stomp and Buck Dance” got its genre reassigned with Clapp putting a New Orleans street beat on it. “It feels like a party, like you’re going to Mardi Gras.”
Fribush emphasizes that the project is a classic organ trio with no bassist. “I’m playing bass with my left hand and my feet. It’s just a really unique way to make music with two other people because there’s so much room to really react and play off of each other, really listen to what’s going on. Both Geoff and Charlie are such wonderful musicians and mentors. I couldn’t dream or ask better guys to be working with.”
Fribush is hoping more opportunities arise from it. “I think it’s a unique sound. Obviously, I love playing the Hammond. I’d love to do it more.”
If not for COVID, Fribush and company would be road-testing the material.
“Hopefully, we’ll have some gigs this summer,” Fribush said. “But definitely be on the lookout for more stuff. I already have projects in mind with Hammond organ-centric projects. I think that’ll be my thing for a while.”
Contact Grant Britt at gbritt1@triad.rr.com.