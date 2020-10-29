Sandra Oh celebrates Asian culture in film 'Over the Moon'

Growing up, you likely didn't see yourself represented in film and media. Does that make this film more meaningful to you?

It's so important for me, I can't tell you. For my nieces, having animated characters — like, Mulan was so key for them, so key for them! But I did not necessarily have that: Having just a variety of characters that you can see yourself in, particularly when you're a young person. For example, like how important it is to have diversity in dolls, you know? Who you want to take care of, who's worth taking care of? And for many of us who aren't white and never had a doll for ourselves, to take care of that does something. So, yes, that's a big part of why I'm doing this.

Can you talk about working on screenwriter Audrey Wells' last project?