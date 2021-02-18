Sarah Stiles speeds from Broadway to Netflix in Kevin James’ ‘The Crew’

“I grew up in the woods with hippie parents loving theater,” she joked. “I know nothing about racing.”

Most of the race for Stiles — who teased she only got to drive a car “about 5 feet” — is in the production.

After each Friday live taping in Bethpage, Long Island, New York — the origin of Beth’s name — the cast is given the script for the next week, usually by midnight or 1 a.m. They spend the weekend learning their lines and go in for a table read Monday. Then they rehearse for three days, which often includes changing lines and jokes based on what worked best — and sometimes on James’ whim, Stiles said.

On Thursday, they shoot whatever couldn’t be done in front of a live audience, and return Friday to film the rest.

“You’re putting a whole play together in, like, three days basically. That’s terrifying, but there’s nothing like it,” Stiles told The News.

“With ‘Tootsie’ and any Broadway show I’ve done, you get to really explore deep into this one moment in their life and watch this one story happen, and you do it over and over and over again. But with a sitcom, every week is a new script and new experiences and new information.”