Saxophone player Bruce Swaim got his musical start in Greensboro and Winston-Salem

Back in the day, they called him King. In the mid to late '70s, Bruce Swaim's sax and flute were an integral part of local musical innovators The Sentinel Boys' sound.

A preacher's son born in Winston-Salem, Swaim's family moved to Greensboro when he started first grade, moved back to Winston-Salem for seventh grade through high school, then he came back to Greensboro to go to UNCG. Rhythm and blues was an initial attraction, along with rock and roll. But by 10th grade, jazz had entered his musical worldview, and his interest in saxophone spiked.

The Sentinel Boys started out around '73 as a more or less acoustic aggregation, a trio with Scott Manring (vocals, guitars, mandolin, harmonica), Dennis Worley (vocals, guitars) and Bobby Kelly (bass). Depending on who you talk to, the band was semi-acoustic at first because either there was no way to amplify them at the time or the changeover was just an unnatural progression that allowed funk, jazz and bluegrass to jump bed with them and roll around.