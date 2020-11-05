Saxophone player Bruce Swaim got his musical start in Greensboro and Winston-Salem

Back in the day, they called him King. In the mid to late '70s, Bruce Swaim's sax and flute were an integral part of local musical innovators The Sentinel Boys' sound.
A preacher's son born in Winston-Salem, Swaim's family moved to Greensboro when he started first grade, moved back to Winston-Salem for seventh grade through high school, then he came back to Greensboro to go to UNCG. Rhythm and blues was an initial attraction, along with rock and roll. But by 10th grade, jazz had entered his musical worldview, and his interest in saxophone spiked.
The Sentinel Boys started out around '73 as a more or less acoustic aggregation, a trio with Scott Manring (vocals, guitars, mandolin, harmonica), Dennis Worley (vocals, guitars) and Bobby Kelly (bass). Depending on who you talk to, the band was semi-acoustic at first because either there was no way to amplify them at the time or the changeover was just an unnatural progression that allowed funk, jazz and bluegrass to jump bed with them and roll around.
“I met those guys just as that was sort of developing,” Swaim says. “Because David Licht started playing an actual drum set with them at a certain point and they kinda morphed. Those guys, Scott Manring and them, they had a very creative, eclectic aesthetic that really attracted me and influenced my whole aesthetic at the time cause those were formative years for me.” Swaim says that Manring and company's skills and sounds still play a big part in his still-developing aesthetic. “They were very eclectic, and they were into pretty much anything that was good. There were no labels or genres that were a limit. They were pretty much into anything that was cool.”
Swaim was introduced to the band through future Klezmatics co-founder, drummer David Licht, with whom Swaim had played. “I went to a session where they were all at, like at a party, and played some with them, and then I guess it kinda clicked.”
Sentinel Boy Kelly has a more upbeat appraisal of the encounter. “He came out to a gig out of the blue and sat in with us and of course sounded like a million dollars. His father’s a preacher. And then he met us,” Kelly cackles evilly. “Down hill ever since.”
Kelly says the King moniker was hung on Swaim as an homage to a musical deity he idolized. “I think that was based on King Curtis,” Swaim says, laughing. “He was an early hero of mine, still is.”
Kelly affirms that theory, but not without a fond tongue-in-cheek dig at Swaim. “We called him King Swaim because of the King Curtis thing.” The audio was spot-on, but the visual, Swaim's appearance and demeanor, hadn't quite caught up yet. “He was so not King Curtis,” Kelly chuckles. “A quiet, shy white guy from Winston.”
But nobody put down Swaim's ability, then or now. Moving to the Washington, D.C., area in 1981, where he currently lives, Swaim has racked up awards and built a solid career as a jazz musician, with two Wammy Awards for Jazz Instrumentalist of the Year from the Washington Area Music Association. He is a first-call studio musician and has worked on film and TV scores as well. He worked with notables including singer/pianist Michael Feinstein and guitarist Danny Gatton, and had a brief stint with singer/actress Rosemary Clooney, who had a huge hit with 1951's "Come On-a My House," a song she supposedly hated and was forced to record by her record company. But Clooney was a well-respected jazz artist with a long career.
"I'd call myself a sweet singer with a big band sensibility,” Clooney described herself in her 1999 autobiography, “Girl Singer.”
“It was a great experience. She couldn't have been nicer,” Swaim says. “I always thought of her as the female Frank Sinatra, the way she sang and phrased.”
Swaim has held on to a local connection as well, playing with the Four Tops and the Temptations booked through local saxman Scott Adair's Carolina Horns. Whenever they would come to this area or within striking distance of this area, he would call me up,” Swaim affirms.
For over a decade, the Bruce Swaim Quartet, with Swaim on tenor sax, Paul Langosch on bass, Jay Cooley on piano and Dominic Smith on drums has toured the world. But Swaim says the group which put out four CDs in a 10-year period, is inactive at this point.
“I'm doing some Zoom teaching now, private lessons. Playing has come to screeching halt as you know, so I've done a couple of streaming kinda things and just a couple of odd gigs that have popped up. After I did them, I kinda wished I hadn't, for obvious safety reasons. Just like everybody else, that's kind of on hold right now, so whatever happens happens.”
Swam has a modest outlook for his legacy, just asking to be remembered as “a decent sax player, I guess. I'm not done yet.”
Although Swiam has moved on from Greensboro, he wants to make sure that people understand that his motives were not because he felt limited here. “Basically I just wanted to move out and spread my wings a little bit,” he says. “I don't know how to put this without it sounding negative for down there, but I just wanted to expand and move on. It was no negative reflection to (Greensboro), and I just didn't want to give that impression. Just like anybody else, I wanted to move somewhere else and, maybe spread out a little bit.”
And just like every other musician in the world, he hopes for a return soon to real world performances instead of virtual ones.
“Hopefully, we'll just be able to resume what we were doing whenever all this nightmare that's happening right now is over for real. Before this hit, I was doing a lot of playing in the area. Before the pandemic shut everything down, I had a steady jazz trio gig every weekend, just doing a lot of freelancing around the area and a lot of studio work. Got a little bit of studio work since the pandemic hit but just hoping to resume what was going on before, if that ends up being possible.”
