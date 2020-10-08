Saxophonist Jack Wilkins lives in Florida now, but he feels himself called to North Carolina

Tornado wasn't the only Greensboro musical entanglement Wilkins was caught up in. One of artist/musician Don Morgan's early projects, The Magpies of Distinction, corralled Wilkins to help with their surrealistic musical conjugations around the same time he was playing for Tornado. The Magpies morphed into Piedmont Songbag, an otherworldly confabulation that along with other topics from the demented depths of Morgan's cranium, offered fevered glimpses of Santa in the off season on a crying jag or face down in the shrimp salad after imbibing too much Christmas cheer.

“At one point, they were were kinda doing, like, four a year, because we did a summer one, and I know we did St. Patrick's Day and maybe Halloween. Seemed like we did a bunch more of those gigs, then it turned into the Christmas dance band,” Wilkins says of the annual throw-down which now has a cult following.

“That's been a lot of fun, something to look forward to every year,” Wilkins says of the 'Bag.

In 2011, he created the “Blue and Green Project,” a recording that encompassed many of his musical inspirations. “Growing up in North Carolina and spending time in the mountains, it was a fun concept to try and pull off, combining Appalachian mountain inspirations with American roots music including jazz and R&B and mountain music.”