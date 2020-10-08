Saxophonist Jack Wilkins lives in Florida now, but he feels himself called to North Carolina

He's Santa with a saxophone, a jolly elf who returns to town every Christmas to spread musical yuletide cheer as Piedmont Songbag's reed man extraordinaire. But the rest of the year, Greensboro native Jack Wilkins spends his time in a warmer climate, as the director of the Jazz Studies Program at the University of South Florida in Tampa, where he also directs the prestigious student jazz ensemble, the USF Jazztet.
Wilkins grew up in Greensboro and started playing sax in fifth grade. His older brothers were fans of Motown and Stax records. “So when we were talking about what instrument to play, they both said, 'Oh you should play sax.' They were playing Maceo and Jr. Walker (for me) and some of that stuff from early on, so that's what got me started,” Wilkins says.
Traditional band programs usually start aspiring saxers on clarinet and then move to sax later, but Wilkins' band teachers let him start on saxophone.
“I was fortunate to be in a really good musical situation and didn't realize it until later,” Wilkins says of the musical training that prepared him to enter the University of Miami's jazz studies program.
After three years, Wilkins dropped out of school to play music full time. But he later reconsidered, moving back to North Carolina and enrolling at Appalachian State University to finish his degree.
Coming home to Greensboro, he ran into guitarist Sam Frazier, who invited Wilkins to play with the band that ended up being one of the early versions of Tornado, which Wilkins describes as “the two-drummer version and three guitarists and however many singers — it was a big band. It was a great thing.”
Wilkins ran back and forth between Greensboro and Boone for a couple of years while working on his undergrad degree, then went to grad school at the University of Indiana from '83-'85, but still commuted some to play. After completing his degree, Wilkins came back to Appalachian around 1986 to teach, jumping back into the band full time. But he eventually left for good to take a professorial job at Oberlin Conservatory in 1989.
“There's a Bonnie Raitt quote where she talks about Little Feat where she says, 'I miss Little Feat like I miss being 13.' That Tornado experience for all of us was sorta like that,” Wilkins says.
In addition to the outstanding musical skills of the assemblage, Wilkins also cites the band's musical historians including Frazier, Bobby Kelly, Dennis Worley and Frank Worrell who sourced an eclectic mix of soul, funk, R&B and whatever else struck their fancy as well as contributing a passel of outstanding original material.
“It was fun for me just to be in,” Wilkins says. “Sam could just usually just look at me and say, 'Play!' And so I'd play a solo whenever they needed one. Good job for a sax player, right?”
Tornado wasn't the only Greensboro musical entanglement Wilkins was caught up in. One of artist/musician Don Morgan's early projects, The Magpies of Distinction, corralled Wilkins to help with their surrealistic musical conjugations around the same time he was playing for Tornado. The Magpies morphed into Piedmont Songbag, an otherworldly confabulation that along with other topics from the demented depths of Morgan's cranium, offered fevered glimpses of Santa in the off season on a crying jag or face down in the shrimp salad after imbibing too much Christmas cheer.
“At one point, they were were kinda doing, like, four a year, because we did a summer one, and I know we did St. Patrick's Day and maybe Halloween. Seemed like we did a bunch more of those gigs, then it turned into the Christmas dance band,” Wilkins says of the annual throw-down which now has a cult following.
“That's been a lot of fun, something to look forward to every year,” Wilkins says of the 'Bag.
In 2011, he created the “Blue and Green Project,” a recording that encompassed many of his musical inspirations. “Growing up in North Carolina and spending time in the mountains, it was a fun concept to try and pull off, combining Appalachian mountain inspirations with American roots music including jazz and R&B and mountain music.”
But Wilkins does much more than just blend genres. For “Song of the Anvil,” Wilkins used the blacksmithing tool in an unusual way. Spruce Pine native Bea Hensley's blacksmith shop was just down the road from the place Wilkins had in the mountains, and on a visit there, Hensley took an interest in Wilkins' son Drew, who was 5 at the time. Hensley had been featured on a PBS WUNC-TV show and was explaining to the child how he and son Mike would make music on the anvil.
“There are two of them working the metal at the same time,” Wilkins explains. “So you've got one guy, his son, Mike, was the heavy hammer, hitting the hot metal, and Bea would be on the end of the anvil kind of playing, well definitely rhythmically, but he'd play louder or softer and on different parts of the anvil to show Mike where to hammer.”
“I asked a stupid question: 'Why don't you just tell him?' They hadn't really started yet, and Hensley said, 'You tell him once we start.' And of course it was screaming loud and you couldn't tell him anything.”
That was Wilkins' baptism of fire, his introduction to the language of the anvil that he adapted and wove into a jazzy fabric that makes the metal sing. “We used the field record from the TV show, and Bea's anvil is in the key of F, which is a great jazz key, so it all kinda worked out.”
“Front Porch Jam” sounds like some brassy outsiders stopped in to blow with the local porch pickers. Wilkins' sax sounds like a fiddle riff at first, morphing into a King Curtis-style blowdown.
“Sax players don't get invited to play with bluegrass players very often,” Wilkins says. Classical violinist Sarah Caswell is his Appalachian accomplice, stretching out into fiddling. “That was my concept, to try and make sort of a modern sounding bluegrass-based piece.”
Wilkins has also been working with Chuck Owens' 17-piece big band — The Jazz Surge — and now with his scaled-down sextet, Resurgence. “Chuck's an amazing composer and writer and a lot of the things he does involve the arrangement and how he puts different instruments together to create sound like Duke Ellington would.”
Wilkins' newest project is “Saxophone Legacies,” based on new arrangements of famous jazz sax recordings, including a piece from the 1956 release “Tenor Madness with John Coltrane and Sonny Rollins."
"It includes some Coltrane 'Giant Steps' harmonic stuff, so it's called 'Giant Madness,'” Wilkins says. An adaptation of Coleman Hawkins “Body and Soul” and Hank Mobley's “Dig Dis” from “Soul Station” are included as well.
And if the pandemic ever lifts, Wilkins has some celebrating to do. “It's the fifth anniversary of The Jazz Surge big band, so we've got a recording project and hopefully concerts coming up in 2021 to celebrate that. I'm looking forward to being able to play music with lots of people again, someday.”
