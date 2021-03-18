Saxophonist Neill Clegg has shared his musical talent with students for 30 years

Neill Clegg wanted to be a chemist when he grew up. But a saxophone got in the way.

“At some point, I began to realize that I liked making music more than I liked algebra,” the local saxman says.

There was a bit of confusion at first about his pursuit of musical career.

“When they were talking about being in the band, I thought they were talking about football,” Clegg says of a misheard notice at school when he was in fifth grade. “So I wanted to do that, went home and told my mother they had come by to see if I wanted to play football, and she wasn’t all that happy about that. But I had a little note for her, and she said, ‘No, this is about being in the band.’”

Clegg’s mom had been a piano major at what was then Woman’s College in Greensboro, now UNCG, and had more access to musical equipment than football paraphernalia. Clegg didn’t care much one way or another, so when his mom came up with a ancient-but-functional 1920’s-era sax, he was all in.

Eventually, Clegg ended up with a string of titles after his name, as the director of Instrumental Studies, associate professor of music, saxophone and clarinet player, and director at the George Center for Honors Studies at Greensboro College, where he’s been for over three decades.