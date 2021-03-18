Saxophonist Neill Clegg has shared his musical talent with students for 30 years

Neill Clegg wanted to be a chemist when he grew up. But a saxophone got in the way.
“At some point, I began to realize that I liked making music more than I liked algebra,” the local saxman says.
There was a bit of confusion at first about his pursuit of musical career.
“When they were talking about being in the band, I thought they were talking about football,” Clegg says of a misheard notice at school when he was in fifth grade. “So I wanted to do that, went home and told my mother they had come by to see if I wanted to play football, and she wasn’t all that happy about that. But I had a little note for her, and she said, ‘No, this is about being in the band.’”
Clegg’s mom had been a piano major at what was then Woman’s College in Greensboro, now UNCG, and had more access to musical equipment than football paraphernalia. Clegg didn’t care much one way or another, so when his mom came up with a ancient-but-functional 1920’s-era sax, he was all in.
Eventually, Clegg ended up with a string of titles after his name, as the director of Instrumental Studies, associate professor of music, saxophone and clarinet player, and director at the George Center for Honors Studies at Greensboro College, where he’s been for over three decades.
But first, he had some traveling to do. Clegg went through the Greensboro school system from the sixth grade through high school and was enrolled at UNCG in 1967 when he dropped out to join the army. After a stint in Germany with the 8th Army division band. He came back to UNCG before going to New York to study and play, performing with Bel Canto Operas as a clarinetist and Brooklyn Opera as a flutist.
UNCG offered him a one-year position at UNCG, teaching sax for the jazz band, and he decided to stay. Greensboro has always had a vibrant jazz scene. N.C. A&T produced some extraordinary players.
“Most of James Brown’s initial band were out of A&T,” Clegg says, referring to Kinston native saxman Maceo Parker and his drummer brother Melvin, who dropped out of A&T To join Brown’s band.
The Carlotta Supper Club and El Rocco featured jazz as well as R&B. Clegg got a shot at Carlotta early on in his career.
“When I was in Kiser in the ninth grade, we had a little band. One of the guys in the band’s father owned a business where one of his employees played at Carlotta Super Club. He said, ‘Would your band like to come play at the Carlotta Supper Club?’ So we did. We were terrible! I know we were just awful, but the audience, they danced anyway. It was a unique experience,” Clegg says.
Word of Clegg’s reed prowess got around, and he was the first call for traveling musical acts that passed through town, as well as the circus.
Clegg once backed ‘60’s rockabilly icon Brenda Lee, sort of an odd job for a jazz man. “Brenda came on a show with Boots Randolph. She was sweet as she could be and put on great show.”
But Clegg was more impressed with fellow saxophonist Randolph. “Most people don’t know this, but Boots was a pretty impressive jazz player as well. He had put out ‘Yakety Sax’ in response to King Curtis’ solo on the rock and roll tune ‘Yakety Yak’ (Leiber and Stoller’s song for the Coasters). His imitation of King Curtis’s solo became a monster hit in the ‘60s and ‘70s.”
The circus was a coveted gig that paid well and provided multiple shows. But it was a rough job, requiring stamina and sight reading skills performed at a pace like a speeding freight train. Locals including Scott Adair and Sam Frazier could be seen in the circus band from time to time sweating bullets, frantically flipping through a mound of sheet music with all hell breaking loose continuously in the ring that required musical accompaniment.
“The joke among the musicians used to be that the circus may be the greatest show on Earth but the band’s job is the longest show on Earth,” Clegg says. “Goes on forever!”
But the circus was also good for exposing civilians to esoteric threats. On one memorable gig, one of the musicians with a sadistic bent found out that the baritone sax player was terrified of elephants. Unfortunately for him, he sat right next to the runway where all the animals came through to the big top. To make matters worse, the same somebody who rooted out the elephant aversion also found out that one of the pachyderms had a great fondness for cigarette butts.
“So one of the guys took an ashtray, emptied it out right next to the bari sax’s chair, and sure enough, when the elephants came by, one of the elephants came right over to him and swept up the butts with the bari player screaming and trying to get out of the way. It was funny, but it was the circus, so what the heck,” Clegg says.
And the sadism wasn’t limited to band members. “The band director got irritated by something, so after we rehearsed the first hour and a half of the show, he said, ‘I don’t have time to rehearse the rest of it. Good luck.’ So we had to sight-read the second half of the show. But we had real professionals ... so we survived it.”
But surviving the pandemic has been more of a challenge, in terms of playing and teaching. Clegg says Greensboro College did Zoom classes at the end of last year and the beginning of this year, but now they are back on campus with classrooms set up so students can distance themselves petty well. “Everybody’s masked, but we’re able to keep on working.”
Zoom is a viable alternative in larger classes, but it also creates problems. “I don’t think it’s a particularly effective learning/teaching environment, especially in terms of responding immediately to student needs or questions or support, which is not to say there’s anything wrong with it. Everybody’s doing the best they can.”
But the biggest deal for musicians is the death of live gigs. Clegg had been playing with a Burlington band, The Magnificents, and played at the O.Henry Hotel for five years on Thursday nights with pianist Dave Fox, bassist Matt Kendrick and guest vocalists. Clegg labels the O.Henry event as “one of the very specific mediums here for people who wanted a more or less sophisticated environment could enjoy that kind of music.”
His wife, Victoria, was the curator for the program. “She found some fantastic vocalists to bring to town. The vocalists came in, and they knew how to relate well to a live audience, and the audience would respond and ask them to come back, so it was a self-sustaining sort of environment. It was a remarkable experience all the way around. I hope it’ll be coming back. We’ll see what happens.”
