She’s the heartbeat of the band, the pulse, the rhythm that makes them tick. Shiela Klinefelter holds down the bottom end for a slew of Greensboro’s musical denizens. Big Bump and the Stun Guns, Ladies Auxiliary, Shiela’s Traveling Circus, and The Gate City Divas all benefit from her bass-playing skills.
And just so there’s no confusion, that’s not a flawed transposition in her first name. In this case the “i” comes before the “e” in Shiela.
“I don’t get mad when it’s wrong, but I get happy when it’s right,” Klinefelter says. “I was named after my Aunt Shiela, and that’s how she spells her name. It’s that simple.”
Klinefelter’s musical career dates back to her school days, but she didn’t really explore a career in music until later in life.
“I had played in bands in school coming up, then had not played anything for a long time.” She had studied urban planning in college, but her marriage to local guitarist Bubba Klinefelter led her in a different direction when the couple opened a music store, Bump’s Blues Shack, from 1990-95. “He was a musician, and I was gonna do the business part,” she recalls.
But the glittery trappings of show business sucked her in. “There were a lot of pretty, shiny guitars hanging around, and I started picking them up and playing and getting people to show me stuff, and there’s never enough bass players.”
Advice from traveling pros and the experience she picked up hosting blues jams honed her bass playing, getting plenty of hands-on experience providing the missing bottom line at jams.
Ladies Auxiliary started in ‘91, performing professionally for the first time a year later. Co-founded by Klinefelter and Julie Bean, the band at one time had drummer Lauren Myers and later Virginia Masius on bass, with Kristy Jackson, filling in for Bean part-time. Those women, with the addition of Robin Dolby, Allison King and Melva Houston would get together as the Gate City Divas to record an album in 2016 paid for by a grant Klinefelter secured from ArtsGreensboro. That record, “Goin To Town,” showcased the eight-woman cast performing a variety of duties on an array of instruments, as well as combining their voices for some ethereal harmonies and searing solos. The record straddles a bunch of genre lines, but a gospel/soul vibe permeates the proceedings with a healthy helping of funk and R&B and even some second-line street-parade material.
The Divas have another offering, “Diva Revolution,” featuring original songs by Klinefelter. Sadly, one of the Divas stalwarts, Melva Houston, passed away since the record was made.
“That broke my heart,” Klinefelter sighs. “We were supposed to have a CD release party before she passed, then that got canceled due to the virus, so we’ve haven’t done anything for a while.” But that will be remedied with the Divas’ upcoming MUSEP concert, featuring music from the new CD.
The group had been keeping in touch since the March shutdown, recently scheduling a couple of practice sessions at Yesterday’s Music “They’re very careful, no more than 10 people in the room. Since we have more, we may rotate a couple out in the parking lot,” she says laughing.
But those wanting to see the Divas show needn’t worry about virus protection. “Since it’s gonna be streamed online they should feel comfortable,” Klinefelter says of the virtual concert. “They still can’t have crowds together, so it’ll be streamed online with no audience, and we’ll be in a somewhere in the Arts Center, with plenty of room so we’ll be able to spread out.”
In addition to her time with the Divas, The Ladies Auxiliary, Matt Hill, the Circus and several other projects over the years, including a wedding band, Klinefelter got some global exposure as a touring member of Smokin’ Joe Kubek and Bnois King’s band, recording with them as well on 2015’s “Fat Man’s Shine Parlor,” released just months before Kubek’s death later that year.
“They came to play the Durham Blues Festival and his bass player couldn’t make it. I was fortunate enough to be offered a chance to fill in, and we really hit it off.” Klinefelter says. “The music was fun. We had a great time, and they said, ‘Man, we enjoyed playing with you, we’re gonna call you again.’ Then five years later, they needed a bass player for the Greensboro festival. I played that with them and we had such great musical chemistry. They sent me the songs they wanted me to play, so I did my homework, and after the gig, Joe said, ‘Hey, we might have some trips to Europe and some things come up. You think you might wanna do anything like that?’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, yes!’ So they took me to Turkey and Europe and went around the United States several times, let me play on their CD. It was amazing.”
Check her out on “Crash and Burn” laying down a relentless, throbbing backbeat that’s the centerpiece, the heartbeat and the binder on this low-down blues rocker. She constructs a subtle, sinuous, funky underpinning on “How Much.”
Klinefelter stays in touch with Kubek’s 76-year-old semi-retired partner King, who still plays in his local area, but has no current plans to tour. “Maybe he’ll change his mind someday, I hope so. He says if he does, he’ll take me.”
Meanwhile, Klinefelter has yet another project, Shiela’s Traveling Circus. It’s a revolving cast, but the core band includes long-time collaborator and rhythm section anchor Chuck Cotton on drums, guitarist Thomas Hauer and harmonica player Rob French. Scott Sawyer has sat in on guitar, but is a special guest, not a regular. “There’s always at least one special guest — someone who’s fun and different for us, could be T.A. James out of Durham, or Dave Fox or any one of one of these Greensboro music folks at one point or another.”
Klinefelter says she never thought about a legacy, but pays homage to those who aided and inspired her, with their handed-down, hands-on instruction. “When I started playing the blues, had that music store, people who really knew how to play and were out gigging, like Bob Margolin and Roy Roberts, would stop and show me something and then make sure I got it right,” she says. “Their thing was, ‘If you love this music, we’ll share it with you. And we hope you keep playing it.’ And I guess to me that feels like the most important thing I do in the music. Lifewise, I got my kids. Three kids, ages 24, 22 and 20, and I’m very blessed. They’re doing great right now. Life is good.”
