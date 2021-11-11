Singing sensations, Olympic gold medalist to be grand marshals of Greensboro holiday parade

GREENSBORO — UNCG singing sensations and "America’s Got Talent" semi-finalists, along with a N.C. A&T Olympic gold medalist, will serve as grand marshals for the downtown Holiday Parade on Dec. 4.

The trio 1aChord and athlete Randolph Ross will ride on the parade's grand marshal float, with 1aChord will give an exclusive performance while traveling on the float.

"I look forward to celebrating the incredible achievements of these local college students," Zack Matheny, Downtown Greensboro Inc.'s president and chief executive officer, and the parade organizer, said in Thursday's announcement.

"From the stage to the track, they have put Greensboro in the global spotlight and deserve to be celebrated by our community," Matheny said.

The trio 1aChord consists of Christoff Hairston, Julian Kennedy and Tavis Cunningham. They were semi-finalists in the fall on the NBC talent competition.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ross, along with teammate Trevor Stewart, was part of the United States’ 4x400 relay team that won a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics during the summer. Ross, who also competed in the 400 meters at the Olympics, won the NCAA’s championship at that distance in June and, with Stewart, was part of the national championship 4x400 relay team.