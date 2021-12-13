Single-event tickets to go on sale for Guilford College's Bryan Series

GREENSBORO — Single-event tickets will go on sale Wednesday for all five Guilford College Bryan Series programs in the 2022 season at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The season features two iconic entertainers, Steve Martin (Jan. 25) and Rita Moreno (May 17), as well as prison reform activist Yusef Salaam (Feb. 15), author Anne Lamott (March 15) and chef and humanitarian Jose Andres (April 26).
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ticketmaster.com and at noon at the Tanger Center box office at 300 N. Elm St.
Ticket prices vary by event and by seating location; there are price points for Orchestra, Grand Tier and Loge seating.
Tickets purchased at the box office are not subject to online service charges. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (within 72 hours) to be admitted to Bryan Series events.
Season subscriptions and Legacy Society memberships are still available. More information is available at bryanseries.guilford.edu.
As of Dec. 13, more than 1,500 subscriptions and memberships had been purchased.
This is the first season Bryan Series programs have been presented at the Tanger Center. From 2014-19 they were presented at the Greensboro Coliseum, and before that at War Memorial Auditorium and Guilford’s Dana Auditorium.
The last in-person Bryan Series program was in November 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago. Virtual programs were presented during the 2020-21 academic year.