Single-event tickets to go on sale for Guilford College's Bryan Series

GREENSBORO — Single-event tickets will go on sale Wednesday for all five Guilford College Bryan Series programs in the 2022 season at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The season features two iconic entertainers, Steve Martin (Jan. 25) and Rita Moreno (May 17), as well as prison reform activist Yusef Salaam (Feb. 15), author Anne Lamott (March 15) and chef and humanitarian Jose Andres (April 26).

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ticketmaster.com and at noon at the Tanger Center box office at 300 N. Elm St.

Ticket prices vary by event and by seating location; there are price points for Orchestra, Grand Tier and Loge seating.

Tickets purchased at the box office are not subject to online service charges. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (within 72 hours) to be admitted to Bryan Series events.