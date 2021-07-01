 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sip • Savor • Shop • NC coming to Greensboro Coliseum
0 Comments
top story

Sip • Savor • Shop • NC coming to Greensboro Coliseum

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sip • Savor • Shop • NC coming to Greensboro Coliseum
SOUTHERN VICE PRODUCTIONS, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — Sip • Savor • Shop • NC will be held on Sept. 25 at the Greensboro Coliseum complex’s Special Events Center.

The one-day event will showcase products from every corner of the state, helping local and regional businesses thrive and recover from the past year's challenges.

There will be dozens of beverages to sample, including a variety of North Carolina wines and distilled products as well as a wide assortment of treats and one-of-a-kind shopping from an array of talented artisans.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A portion of proceeds will support local independent businesses as well as the nonprofit Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On) a no-kill animal rescue and sanctuary, based in the Carolinas.

Tickets are on sale now for both sessions, 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. They can be purchased at the coliseum box office or online at ticketmaster.com.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for $30 for a limited time ($15 for designated drivers) plus service fees.

For additional information please visit https://www.southernvineproductions.com. 

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Don Cheadle secretly got married in lockdown

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News