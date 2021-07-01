Sip • Savor • Shop • NC coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Sip • Savor • Shop • NC will be held on Sept. 25 at the Greensboro Coliseum complex’s Special Events Center.

The one-day event will showcase products from every corner of the state, helping local and regional businesses thrive and recover from the past year's challenges.

There will be dozens of beverages to sample, including a variety of North Carolina wines and distilled products as well as a wide assortment of treats and one-of-a-kind shopping from an array of talented artisans.

A portion of proceeds will support local independent businesses as well as the nonprofit Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On) a no-kill animal rescue and sanctuary, based in the Carolinas.

Tickets are on sale now for both sessions, 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. They can be purchased at the coliseum box office or online at ticketmaster.com.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for $30 for a limited time ($15 for designated drivers) plus service fees.

For additional information please visit https://www.southernvineproductions.com.