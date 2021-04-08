Six musicians, six instruments, three days: Music for a Great Space presents virtual organ festival

7:30 p.m. April 23: Music scholar-performer Marya Fancey opens the third and final day of the festival with pieces by Caterina Assandra and Florence Price, performed at UNCG’s Organ Hall. Then, John Alexander will perform selections by Edward Elgar and Jeanne Demessieux at First Presbyterian Church, where he serves as principal organist and music director.

All three events will be streamed on Music for a Great Space’s website (musicforagreatspace.org) and are free to the public, although viewers are asked to pay what they feel comfortable paying.

Willie said that with travel limited by the pandemic, Music for a Great Space looked to focus on local musicians.

“We are so lucky to have so many talented musicians. There was a bigger pool of talent than we were able to use,” she said. “They’re all teaching, living and performing in our city.”

For Music for a Great Space, the Organ Festival represents a return to the organization’s roots. It began in 1990 as a series of concerts featuring the Fisk Op. 82 organ at Christ UMC. Music for a Great Space has branched out to other types of music in the subsequent years, but organ music always has been part of its offerings. Willie said she is open to doing another organ festival in the future.

She also said that while Music for a Great Space, like all live music organizations, is looking forward to being able to house live audiences once again, they have learned lessons during the pandemic that they can continue to use. For example, she said the virtual concerts offer an up-close view of the organists as they perform. For example, future live events could feature video screens to give spectators the best of live and virtual performances.

Contact Bruce Buchanan at brucebuc@bellsouth.net.