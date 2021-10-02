Something 'Wicked' this way comes: Tanger Center opens inaugural Broadway series with 'untold true story of the witches of Oz'

"It gives us room to breathe a little bit," O'Brien said of the size. "There is plenty of space for our stuff. That’s a luxury. Less than half the theaters in our country have that amount of space. When you are compacted into a smaller space, the anxiety gets higher because of COVID."

The production requires all cast and crew to be vaccinated, and be tested weekly for COVID-19.

Cast and crew must be masked, except for cast on stage, O'Brien said.

Nor can they have contact with the audience. That means no greetings or shaking hands before or after the show.

“Too much of a risk," O'Brien said. "We need to keep this show up and running.”

The Tanger Center requires that audience members also be masked.

But unlike some other venues, it does not require all audiences to prove they are vaccinated or have had a recent COVID-19 test. It leaves that to individual performances, and the Broadway series does not require that.

Despite precautions that "Wicked" takes, "It always feels like there's this monster behind you named COVID," O'Brien said. "It's just waiting to touch somebody and have the cards all fall down."