Soul man Johnny Rawls is headliner for 35th annual Carolina Blues Festival

Johnny Rawls is a soul man. None of that neo business, the Mississippi native’s output is pure soul. There aren’t many of ‘em left, a fact he is acutely aware of, addressing that problem on his latest release, “Where Have All the Soul Men Gone?” on Third Street Cigar Records.

“They dead,” Rawls says succinctly by phone last week from his Mississippi home. “No one picked it up, man. It’s a mystery to me, and this music is being played all over the world every day, every second. To me it’s the best music ever been recorded, the most danceable, and just the feeling, the impact, of the music. And I’m the only one actually that’s left that I know of that’s doing it.”

The 70-year-old singer/guitarist has been a pro since his mid teens, backing artists including Z.Z. Hill and Joe Tex. He joined soul great O.V. Wright (“Nickel and a Nail,” “8 Men and 4 Women” “Precious Precious”) in the ‘70s, becoming the band director and staying on to lead the band for nearly a decade after Wright’s death.