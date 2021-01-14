Spencer Underwood navigates The Dune Sea

Going sailing with Spencer Underwood requires some special navigational skills. Underwood's journeys never touch the water, gliding instead over a dreamscape where the waves are made of sand, frozen in mid-swoop. His vessel, The Dune Sea, a vast desert territory chronicled in the "Star Wars" adventures. But Underwood's musical voyages part the waves of sand to reveal a lush undercurrent with a powerful undertow that lures you down to discover myriad layers of mostly uncharted territory.
The Greensboro native started his band, The Dune Sea, with his friend Jake Kremer when they were juniors in high school at Weaver Academy in Greensboro. Schoolmates Aiden Foley and Pierce Felt now make up the core roster for the band.
The band got its start playing at an open mic night at local coffeehouse Common Grounds, branching out into performing at local watering holes. Underwood and Kremer attend Appalachian State University in Boone, commuting back to Greensboro to play before the pandemic ended their in-person gigging. The band communicates musically these days by swapping audio files.
Underwood's main instrument is guitar, but alto sax gave him his musical start in middle school. “I just thought that guitar would be a fun instrument to learn,” Underwood says, turning to local guitar guru Sam Frazier for tutoring. “Sam taught me basically how to work as a musician, where to put in parts and a lot about songwriting, too.”
During the lessons with Frazier, Underwood would bring in a partially written song and get Frazier to help him flesh it out.
“The main thing I took away from that was that the melody is definitely the most important part of the song,” Underwood says. “When you're writing a song, you can get distracted by how many cool guitar riffs you can some up with or how many different layers you can add. But at the end of the day, what really makes the song good is having a strong melody and a good tune. Everything else is secondary.”
Underwood enhances his melodies by using some keyboard skills he learned from a year of piano at Weaver and from his Weaver classes in classical guitar with Director of Guitar Studies Patrick Lui. In addition to his duties with The Dune Sea, Underwood still plays guitar in ensembles at Appalachian.
Underwood and his cohorts have been busy chronicling their musical voyages over the years, putting out five albums to date. Kremer and Underwood started writing together in 2015, and the band came together in 2018. "The earlier ones are things we recorded in high school aren't the best, but the past two, we've been especially proud of," Underwood says.
Their current release, “Living Daydreams,” is a blender full of eclectic genres swirling around in an embrace that feels more like a temporary truce than a commitment, the participants free to break off and find other companions at any moment.
The opener, “Hold My Heart,” is an unlikely blend of soul/lounge/psychedelia, like a David Bowie opium dream.
“Mystic” sounds like it came from a different galaxy, like Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain trapped in a lounge gig accented with an Irish penny whistle solo. Underwood dismisses that flight of fancy with a more down-to-earth interpretation of the song's genesis, explaining that composer Kremer was inspired by the jazz standard “My Funny Valentine.”
“So he swiped the chord progression from that,” Underwood says.
The Arctic Monkeys' 2018 release “Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino” was also an inspiration for The Dune Sea to expound on with a lounge vibe enhanced with fuzzy guitars and synths.
“She's A Dream” has a '70s glam rockers T-Rex feel, a spacey dreamscape Marc Bolan vibe.
“I like bands like that,” Underwood says. “And we're big fans of the Beatles, especially George Harrison, so we're kinda going that route, too, with that one.” But Black Keys vocalist/guitarist Dan Auerbach also inspired the song with his folk/classic rock album “Waiting On a Song.”
Underwood has said that his guitar playing in general owes a big debt to Auerbach. “I always loved the fuzz guitar, and when I first started learning guitar, that was definitely my favorite band and I learned pretty much all their songs. Most of the time when I play guitar, there's always a little bit of a call back to his style of playing and garage rock in general.”
“Endless Charade” has a similar psychedelic swirl, an otherworldly drive-by. “Jake made that first demo and it sort of has a Pink Floyd inspiration behind it," Underwood acknowledges.
The closer, “Love,” was born at the beginning of the lockdown for the coronavirus. “I was sort of messing around in my room with synthesizers. I'm not really not that familiar with keyboards, but I wanted to try something new, make a song that was a little bit different,” Underwood says. “That was a fun experiment for me and challenged my songwriting abilities a little bit focusing around a different instrument than the guitar.”
Underwood is working on a couple of EPs, one with local singer/guitarist Julian Creech-Pritchett who leads the band Sweet Dream. Creech-Pritchett also plays drums on several songs on The Dune Sea's new album. Underwood and The Dune Sea are also working on an electronic EP Underwood describes as Daft Punk-inspired. “We're sort of experimenting as much as we can, trying out different styles.”
Released on Dec. 4, the album is available from all the usual suspects: Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Bandcamp, Amazon, YouTube. “Pretty much everywhere you can find music. We've been promoting it on our Instagram, @Theduneseaband. And Twitter, Facebook all the same, @theduneseaband.”
This is the first time the band has spent over a year making an album. “I really think it shows, sounds so much better than everything we've ever done,” Underwood says. “I think all the songs are really good. Usually when I make an album there's something I look back on and wish I'd done differently or could have been happier with when we put it out, but this time there's really not anything I feel that way about. I really like all the songs. And I'm just really proud of it.”
