Spencer Underwood navigates The Dune Sea

“Endless Charade” has a similar psychedelic swirl, an otherworldly drive-by. “Jake made that first demo and it sort of has a Pink Floyd inspiration behind it," Underwood acknowledges.

The closer, “Love,” was born at the beginning of the lockdown for the coronavirus. “I was sort of messing around in my room with synthesizers. I'm not really not that familiar with keyboards, but I wanted to try something new, make a song that was a little bit different,” Underwood says. “That was a fun experiment for me and challenged my songwriting abilities a little bit focusing around a different instrument than the guitar.”

Underwood is working on a couple of EPs, one with local singer/guitarist Julian Creech-Pritchett who leads the band Sweet Dream. Creech-Pritchett also plays drums on several songs on The Dune Sea's new album. Underwood and The Dune Sea are also working on an electronic EP Underwood describes as Daft Punk-inspired. “We're sort of experimenting as much as we can, trying out different styles.”

Released on Dec. 4, the album is available from all the usual suspects: Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Bandcamp, Amazon, YouTube. “Pretty much everywhere you can find music. We've been promoting it on our Instagram, @Theduneseaband. And Twitter, Facebook all the same, @theduneseaband.”

This is the first time the band has spent over a year making an album. “I really think it shows, sounds so much better than everything we've ever done,” Underwood says. “I think all the songs are really good. Usually when I make an album there's something I look back on and wish I'd done differently or could have been happier with when we put it out, but this time there's really not anything I feel that way about. I really like all the songs. And I'm just really proud of it.”

Contact Grant Britt at gbritt1@triad.rr.com.