Splash pad to reopen in LeBauer Park

GREENSBORO — For the first time since 2019, the VF Seasonal Plaza fountain will reopen on Saturday at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.

Weather and public safety permitting, the fountain will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The fountain did not operate at all in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests are encouraged to keep their distance from members of different households.

Masks are NOT recommended when there is a potential for them getting soaked, because this poses a breathing hazard.

As always, there is an assumption of risk when choosing to participate in public activities. Greensboro Downtown Parks staff advise that visitors do what feels comfortable and safe for their families, and always abide by the rules.