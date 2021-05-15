Springtime rebirth: Area venues start to reopen after pandemic closed them down

Entertainers are happy to perform again.

“It feels like life is coming back to normal,” said LaTonya Wiley, a “9 to 5” cast member who joined the first rehearsal.

“For those of us who work in theater, we have jobs,” Wiley said. “It’s how we make a living. But this is how we live. You get to come and play onstage and live on stage again.”

Dmitry Sitkovetsky, music director of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, returned to the city from his London home for several days in early May, for the first time in 14 months.

He led musicians in rehearsal — without an audience — for a June 10 simulcast concert, to be part of the League of American Orchestras national conference.

“It’s almost like that horrible year was just a bad dream,” he said.

He will return for the concert. It will be simulcast to the conference from the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, which remains closed to the public for now.

Sitkovetsky and the symphony were ecstatic to play together again, even while wearing masks. Sitkovetsky praised the Tanger Center for its beauty and sound.