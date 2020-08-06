Like most of us, comedian Brian Regan has spent much of the past four months at home. But he recently took his act back on the road, an experience that suddenly felt strange to the veteran performer.
“It was weird in a number of ways,” Regan said. “I hadn’t done my act in four months, and I wondered if I’d completely forget everything, but after one show, I got the wrinkles out.”
Regan will be at The Comedy Zone in Greensboro for a two-night stand on Aug. 14-15. For the performances, The Comedy Zone will have several social distancing procedures in place, including requiring all of its staff to wear face masks; requiring audience members wear masks, expect when they are eating and drinking at their table; limiting the audience to 120 people; and using socially distanced seating.
For Regan — a staple of late-night talk shows since the 1980s — performing in smaller comedy clubs is a bit of a departure from his previous tours, but a necessity in the time of COVID-19.
“I usually perform in a different kind of venue,” he said. “Usually I perform in theaters, but theaters aren’t able to open, so now I’m going into comedy clubs where they can do the social distancing. I’m performing in front of smaller crowds, but it’s kind of cool.”
Over the past few years, Regan has been busy with a number of television projects, including appearing on the first three seasons of “Loudermilk,” a series created and directed by Peter Farrelly on the Audience Network, as well as a stand-up special on Netflix, “Nunchucks and Flamethrowers.” His second Netflix special is set to film this fall, and his Netflix series “Stand Up and Away! with Brian Regan,” was executive produced by Jerry Seinfeld.
“He was gracious enough to let this be my vision,” Regan said of working with Seinfeld. “So he wasn’t super hands-on — he wanted me to be able to do what I wanted to do. He did give his thoughts, but he was very cool and said, ‘These are my thoughts, but you do what you want. This is your thing.’”
The partnership with Seinfeld was natural since the two comedians share a similar style of observational humor that’s generally free of profanity or controversy.
“I like to talk about more of an everyday thing,” Regan said. “I also have a bit of a quirky sense of humor, and I like when a group of people want to get together and hear what’s in my goofy brain.”
And especially in times like these, finding the humor in the everyday feels particularly important for Regan.
“Laughter makes you feel good and it’s a way of bonding,” he said. “It’s a pleasurable experience to laugh because you’re making a psychological connection to a thought or a person, and there’s joy involved in that. And to be able to provide that for people feels very powerful — it makes me feel good to make other people feel good in that way.”
