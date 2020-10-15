Steep Canyon Rangers

He has taken creative approaches to generating income during his down time, from playing small solo shows and working on a solo album to fixing up his basement to rent on AirBnB.

“My kids are middle-school age, which has been great,” Sharp said. “Because they’re at the age where they’d be going off doing their own thing, but it’s kept us all together here a little bit.”

One song on the Rangers’ new album, “Honey on My Tongue,” is a bittersweet reflection on fatherhood anchored by Sharp’s insistent banjo picking. “You’re gonna leave,” he sings. “I better get used to that.”

“Sometime before wrote it, my daughter said I never wrote any songs for her, which is a total lie,” Sharp said. “It turned out to be a lot harder than I thought. It’s a hard thing to write a wide-angle song about, so I really wanted to zoom in on some specifics — some aspects of her personality, and what I was feeling about being a father at the time.”

“Arm in Arm” is “a set of highly grown-up songs, some with storylines that you’d expect from the likes of Drive-By Truckers or Bruce Springsteen,” David Menconi wrote in the Bluegrass Situation. “It’s more loose-limbed and less traditional than past Rangers albums, with fine ensemble playing throughout.”