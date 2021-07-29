Stephanie Quayle, a musician who found her love in songs and farms, will perform in Greensboro

The song has another family connection as well. “It really questions how when everything is stacked against it and there’s no real reason, we still find love, we still get engaged, we still get married,” Quayle says. “ It really hit me personally. Obviously from my dad’s shop and the name in the title, and when my brother got married here on the farm last year, during the pandemic, that love prevailed. I watched him walk down the aisle, then I watched his future wife walk down the aisle and it just hit me, the depth of that song.”

Quayle is in the process of shooting a video for the song with Hitchswitch, a company she used that helps people change their names after marriage or divorce. “One of my favorite things to do is to create experiences within the song, create these memories. I’m the soundtracks to moments, hopefully. I WANT to be that. I WANT to be that song that people hear when they meet for the first time or fall in love for the first time.”

The singer wants a legacy so powerful that when people hear her name they smile. “That they recall me as bringing joy and that can-do cowgirl attitude to their world.”

Quayle also hopes her music stands the test of time. “The beautiful thing about music is that its always changing. I evolve as an artist, and I can always go back and hear that evolution. There’s songs I wrote years ago I still go back to, to be that comfort, to be that friend you needed. I really want to leave joy through everything I’ve touched.”

