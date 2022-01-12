Steve Martin appearance in Bryan Series postponed to May 10

GREENSBORO — The Guilford College Bryan Series program featuring iconic entertainer Steve Martin that was scheduled for Jan. 25 has been postponed to May 10.

Martin's appearance was scheduled to open the Bryan Series season at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St.

The 2022 season now will open Feb. 15 with a program featuring author and justice reform advocate Yusef Salaam.

Martin is an actor, comedian, writer, producer and accomplished banjoist.

Wednesday's announcement did not say why his appearance had been postponed.

"We are excited to have five great speaker programs in our opening season in the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, even if the order has been rearranged," Ty Buckner, associate vice president at Guilford College, said in the announcement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Buckner said that Guilford is prepared to present the season and confident that it can do so safely, even as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.

"After more than two years, we are looking forward to being back in person for Bryan Series programs," Buckner said.