Steve Martin appearance in Bryan Series postponed to May 10

GREENSBORO — The Guilford College Bryan Series program featuring iconic entertainer Steve Martin that was scheduled for Jan. 25 has been postponed to May 10.
Martin's appearance was scheduled to open the Bryan Series season at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St.
The 2022 season now will open Feb. 15 with a program featuring author and justice reform advocate Yusef Salaam.
Martin is an actor, comedian, writer, producer and accomplished banjoist.
Wednesday's announcement did not say why his appearance had been postponed.
"We are excited to have five great speaker programs in our opening season in the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, even if the order has been rearranged," Ty Buckner, associate vice president at Guilford College, said in the announcement.
Buckner said that Guilford is prepared to present the season and confident that it can do so safely, even as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
"After more than two years, we are looking forward to being back in person for Bryan Series programs," Buckner said.
Tickets purchased for Jan. 25 will be honored May 10. Individuals purchasing single-event Martin tickets who wish to request a refund should make the request at their point of purchase by Feb. 12.
Bryan Series subscribers and Legacy Society members with questions about the rescheduling should email thebryanseries@guilford.edu or call 336-316-2852.
In addition to Martin and Salaam, this season the Bryan Series will present author Anne LaMott on March 15, chef and humanitarian Jose Andres on April 26 and entertainer Rita Moreno on May 17.
All programs this season are at 7:30 pm at the Tanger Center.
More information is at bryanseries.guilford.edu. Single event tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the Tanger Center Box Office.
