'Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour' coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre

GREENSBORO — MTV "Jackass" series star, stand-up comedian and author Steve-O will bring "Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour" on July 29 to the Carolina Theatre.

Every idea on Steve-O’s bucket list was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them… until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what Steve-O is already known for, but he did them all and made a multimedia comedy show out of them.

As a result, this show is for adult audiences only. It contains graphic footage of sexually explicit content, nudity, self-inflicted violence and drug use.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show presented by Outback are $35, $45 and $55. A limited number of $125 VIP tickets are available and include premium show seats and post-show meet and greet. A $5 facility fee, $1 promoter fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.

They are now available through the Carolina Theatre Box Office, 310 S. Greene St., and at carolinatheatre.com.

Steve-O (a.k.a. Stephen Glover) was willing to do whatever it took to become famous. After failing miserably at the University of Miami, he was a homeless couch-surfer for three years before attending Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College to help further his goal of becoming a famous stuntman.

His relentless attention-grabbing ultimately led to working with Johnny Knoxville on a stunt-based reality show. MTV aired the first season of "Jackass" in 2000.

Since then, Steve-O has had continued success as a New York Times best-selling author with the release of his memoir, “Professional Idiot,” and he has established himself as a force in the world of stand-up comedy.

Steve-O has never stopped being wild and crazy, but he has definitely evolved. He has been clean and sober for more than 12 years now and developed a genuine love for animals, including the four dogs, two cats, and three goats he and his fiancé have rescued.