After raising the money to get them there and with U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis as their escort, the "can-do" middle school choir from Oak Level Baptist Academy in Stokesdale climbed the steps of the the Capitol Building on Tuesday and broke out in song.

The middle school choir had set out on a informal tour performing at churches in the Triad mostly during the spring to raise the money to travel to Washington and sing at one of the most famous buildings. Tillis helped them with performing at the Capitol Building. U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning secured the group a tour of the White House.