Street party, live music part of Elsewhere's Extravaganza

GREENSBORO — Elsewhere living museum and artist residency will offer a free street party with live music on Saturday during its 12th annual Extravaganza.

The annual fundraiser runs from 6 p.m. to midnight, inside and outside the former thrift store downtown at 606 S. Elm St.

Elsewhere is a living museum, international artist residency and collaborative learning laboratory built from Sylvia Gray’s three-story thrift store and her 58-year collection of material culture and surplus.

With an Extravaganza theme of Departures and Arrivals, guests move from their homes, to small gatherings, to the museum and then to an airport terminal-themed street party with music.

Or they can take it in via Zoom.

The street party is free. Tickets for other activities range from $25 to $60. Volunteers receive free tickets and food.

Learn more about the Extravaganza, register and buy tickets at elsewheremuseum.org or bit.ly/extrava tickets.

The street party will feature:

Live music