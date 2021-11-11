Street party, live music part of Elsewhere's Extravaganza

GREENSBORO — Elsewhere living museum and artist residency will offer a free street party with live music on Saturday during its 12th annual Extravaganza.
The annual fundraiser runs from 6 p.m. to midnight, inside and outside the former thrift store downtown at 606 S. Elm St.
Elsewhere is a living museum, international artist residency and collaborative learning laboratory built from Sylvia Gray’s three-story thrift store and her 58-year collection of material culture and surplus.
With an Extravaganza theme of Departures and Arrivals, guests move from their homes, to small gatherings, to the museum and then to an airport terminal-themed street party with music.
Or they can take it in via Zoom.
The street party is free. Tickets for other activities range from $25 to $60. Volunteers receive free tickets and food.
Learn more about the Extravaganza, register and buy tickets at elsewheremuseum.org or bit.ly/extrava tickets.
The street party will feature:
Live music
6:05 p.m.: Quilla, a family-friendly DJ set
6:30 p.m.: Piedmont Blues Preservation Society set by Blind Dog Gatewood
7 p.m.: Maia Kamil
7:45 p.m.: Demeanor
8:15 p.m.: Jaleel Cheek, voguing dance lesson
9:05 p.m.: SunQueen Kelcey + Band
9:35 p.m.: Quilla with guests Demeanor and Maia Kamil
10 p.m.: Dance Party with Jaleel Check. Dance performance with audience participation to kick off the Dance Party
11 p.m.: Open Stage Unplugged, an acoustic performance circle with hot cocoa from Cookee’s Cafe.
Vendors
Local queer and trans BIPOC vendors from Elsewhere’s monthly SaturGays street vending series
Chez Genese with desserts and baked goods from 6-8 p.m.
Mellow Mushroom offers two slices of pizza for $5 from 6-8 p.m.
Bonchon with $5 food specials, served outside
Beer from South End Brewing, wine from Lewis & Elm Wine and spirits from Fainting Goat Distillery, served by flight attendants in front of Elsewhere
Other features
Timed/ticketed entry into Elsewhere for a 30-minute guided flashlight expedition and flight simulation — $25-$60 suggested donation
Live painting and animation via projectors on the facade of Elsewhere with Tagtool (Vienna, Austria). Guests will be able to add to this. Sponsored by the Public Art Endowment at Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
BrewPeddlers 14-person bike trolley rides around the neighborhood
Interactive drone activity
Five-minute private concerts inside On Point Barbershop
A human in a cat costume doing portraits of you as a cat (in front of Crooked Cat Cafe)
Other surprises in partnership with neighboring businesses