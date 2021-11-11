 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Street party, live music part of Elsewhere's Extravaganza
0 Comments
top story
Elsewhere’s Extravaganza

Street party, live music part of Elsewhere's Extravaganza

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Elsewhere living museum and artist residency will offer a free street party with live music on Saturday during its 12th annual Extravaganza.

The annual fundraiser runs from 6 p.m. to midnight, inside and outside the former thrift store downtown at 606 S. Elm St.

Elsewhere is a living museum, international artist residency and collaborative learning laboratory built from Sylvia Gray’s three-story thrift store and her 58-year collection of material culture and surplus.

With an Extravaganza theme of Departures and Arrivals, guests move from their homes, to small gatherings, to the museum and then to an airport terminal-themed street party with music.

Or they can take it in via Zoom.

The street party is free. Tickets for other activities range from $25 to $60. Volunteers receive free tickets and food.

Learn more about the Extravaganza, register and buy tickets at elsewheremuseum.org or bit.ly/extrava tickets.

The street party will feature:

Live music

6:05 p.m.: Quilla, a family-friendly DJ set

6:30 p.m.: Piedmont Blues Preservation Society set by Blind Dog Gatewood

7 p.m.: Maia Kamil

7:45 p.m.: Demeanor

8:15 p.m.: Jaleel Cheek, voguing dance lesson

9:05 p.m.: SunQueen Kelcey + Band

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

9:35 p.m.: Quilla with guests Demeanor and Maia Kamil

10 p.m.: Dance Party with Jaleel Check. Dance performance with audience participation to kick off the Dance Party

11 p.m.: Open Stage Unplugged, an acoustic performance circle with hot cocoa from Cookee’s Cafe.

Vendors

Local queer and trans BIPOC vendors from Elsewhere’s monthly SaturGays street vending series

Chez Genese with desserts and baked goods from 6-8 p.m.

Mellow Mushroom offers two slices of pizza for $5 from 6-8 p.m.

Bonchon with $5 food specials, served outside

Beer from South End Brewing, wine from Lewis & Elm Wine and spirits from Fainting Goat Distillery, served by flight attendants in front of Elsewhere

Other features

Timed/ticketed entry into Elsewhere for a 30-minute guided flashlight expedition and flight simulation — $25-$60 suggested donation

Live painting and animation via projectors on the facade of Elsewhere with Tagtool (Vienna, Austria). Guests will be able to add to this. Sponsored by the Public Art Endowment at Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

BrewPeddlers 14-person bike trolley rides around the neighborhood

Interactive drone activity

Five-minute private concerts inside On Point Barbershop

A human in a cat costume doing portraits of you as a cat (in front of Crooked Cat Cafe)

Other surprises in partnership with neighboring businesses

+5 
SunQueen Kelcey

SunQueen Kelcey

 Dawn Kane
+5 
Maia Kamil

Maia Kamil

 ELSEWHERE, PROVIDED
+5 
Quilla

Quilla

 ELSEWHERE, PROVIDED
+5 
Jaleel Cheek

Jaleel Cheek

 ELSEWHERE, PROVIDED
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Mariah Carey unveils Christmas-themed lifestyle collection

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News