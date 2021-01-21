Surprises aside, here are the most anticipated albums of early 2021

Willie Nelson, "That's Life": Following his Grammy-winning 2018 album, "My Way," this is a second collection of Frank Sinatra covers, recorded in the spare style of "Stardust."

Melvins, "Working With God": The Washington state sludge punk/metal band assembles the 1983 lineup — Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover and Mike Dillard — for an album that will include a re-imagining of The Beach Boys' classic "I Get Around" along with a song about their junior-high biology teacher.

Julien Baker, "Little Oblivions": The Memphis indie artist played nearly all the instruments on her third album, which will be a sonic shift to a more expansive sound.

Architects, "Those That Wish To Exist": Ninth album from the British post-metalcore quintet follows 2018's "Holy Hell."

March 5

A Day to Remember, "You're Welcome": The Ocala, Fla., metalcore band moves to Fueled by Ramen for its seventh album and first in five years. "We took what we envision modern music to be and made a hybrid of who we were, who we are, and who we want to be," said frontman Jeremy McKinnon