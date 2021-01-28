Take a deep dive into 7 of the best films from Black filmmakers

That lack of representation hurts artists, obviously, but movie fans are also missing out on the stories that they could tell. In more than 50 years on screen, Morgan Freeman said he's only played a couple of love scenes. Where is Viola Davis' romcom? Burnett hasn't made a feature in 14 years (although he's currently at work on a doc called "After the Lockdown: Black in L.A."). And the idea of a Black James Bond such as Idris Elba or Rege-Jean Page remains controversial.

We'll never know what Dash would have produced if she'd been able to make features instead of shifting to commercials that paid the bills. What we do know is that against the odds, Black directors have produced many singular works, way too many to note in this space. In addition to those named above, here are seven greats worth getting your hands on.

'Fruitvale Station'

(2013) Ryan Coogler has made three features, all starring Michael B. Jordan and all landmarks (the others are "Black Panther" and the terrific "Rocky" sequel "Creed"). His toughest and most political work, this Sundance award winner finds a measure of hope in the fact-based, sickeningly suspenseful account of the last day of Oscar Grant III, who was killed by police at an Oakland light-rail station in the first hours of 2009.

'Eve's Bayou'