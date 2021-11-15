Take an up-close look at the artwork in Greensboro's Tanger Center lobby

The foundation sought an emerging female artist from Latin America who could honor and amplify their culture.

The lobby art installation takes up 74 feet by 30 feet of ceiling space and 12 feet from top to bottom.

Each strand was individually designed by Poblet.

Disks rotate in the air current. Reflections change and create different patterns.

A sophisticated, dynamic lighting system surrounds the perimeter of the artwork.

Lights can change colors with the current production. During the recent Broadway touring show, "Wicked," they cast a green light on the reflective disks.

New York art consultant Cynthia Reeves led the foundation's search for the artist. They sought an artist's studio with the capacity to execute such a large piece, Phillips said.

They found that artist in Poblet of Havana.

It's the first art piece of its kind commissioned out of Havana since the 2015 brief opening of full U.S. diplomatic relations with Cuba, Phillips said.

“Genesis is a reflection of the impressions of my home country, of Cuba,” Poblet said before the original scheduled opening of the Tanger Center.