Talitha Vickers writes book to help kids understand military deployment

“It teaches them about courage during a time when you really have to be brave,” she says. “And it also teaches about diversity and inclusion and what other families are going through — it peels back that curtain and reminds us that we’re all in this together.”

Those lessons of diversity and inclusion are a major part of Vickers’ mission with this book. Growing up, she says she rarely found books with characters who looked like her, so she wanted to create something that children of color could find themselves in, while at the same time highlighting themes of diversity for all children.

“It opens up the conversation so that children can see other children who look like them or may not look like them,” she says.

Vickers worked with a local illustrator, Keith Hobgood, to bring her vision to life.

“I couldn’t have done it by myself by any means,” she says. “I was intentional with our illustrator — he’s local with Out of Our Mind Animation Studios in Winston-Salem. He is the magic behind this book. The story is impactful, but he took my words and gave them life with these incredibly vibrant illustrations.”