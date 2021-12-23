Tanger Center once again requiring masks, starting Tuesday

GREENSBORO — Starting Tuesday, masks will again be required to attend performances at The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Face coverings are required inside the Tobee & Leonard Kaplan Theater starting Tuesday, which is the opening night of the touring Broadway production of "Come From Away." Also, food and beverage items are not permitted in the seating area.

Face coverings with openings, holes, or visible gaps will not be permitted.

The downtown venue posted on its website Wednesday that the changes would be in effect until further notice.

Tanger's mask requirement comes as the number of COVID-19 cases rises again locally and across the state.

Some events at Tanger also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for admission, as requested/required by the performers for those events.

Find more information at TangerCenter.com/PatronHealth.