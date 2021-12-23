 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Tanger Center once again requiring masks, starting Tuesday
0 Comments
alert top story

Tanger Center once again requiring masks, starting Tuesday

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Starting Tuesday, masks will again be required to attend performances at The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Face coverings are required inside the Tobee & Leonard Kaplan Theater starting Tuesday, which is the opening night of the touring Broadway production of "Come From Away." Also, food and beverage items are not permitted in the seating area.

Face coverings with openings, holes, or visible gaps will not be permitted.

The downtown venue posted on its website Wednesday that the changes would be in effect until further notice.

Tanger's mask requirement comes as the number of COVID-19 cases rises again locally and across the state.

Some events at Tanger also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for admission, as requested/required by the performers for those events. 

Find more information at TangerCenter.com/PatronHealth.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ has been pushed back again once

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert