Tanger Center to open ticket office on Thursday

GREENSBORO — The new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will open its ticket office at noon Thursday.

The ticket office for the Tanger Center, downtown at 300 N. Elm St., is next to its Phillips Hall Lobby.

Its normal operating hours will be noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. People can buy tickets for all Tanger Center events, as well as events at the Greensboro Coliseum complex.

The Tanger Center will host its first public event, Greensboro native and Grammy Award winner Rhiannon Giddens & Friends in concert, at 8 p.m. Thursday.

She and Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turris will perform in support of their new album, “They’re Calling Me Home.”

This won’t be the grand opening for the Tanger Center, the $90 million, 3,023-seat venue at North Elm Street and Abe Brenner Place. It was ready to open in March 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Tanger Center staff and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro plan a formal dedication ceremony in the fall, as part of a weeklong community celebration.