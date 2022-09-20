 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tanger planners celebrate first year of new Greensboro venue

See which seven shows are part of the 2022-23 Broadway season at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — Although it's been open little more than a year, the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts already has welcomed more than 431,000 patrons, 221 events and performances along with 89 sold-out shows.

It's also hosted a record-setting inaugural Broadway season for 17,414 season ticketholders, an industry record for a new venue.

Tanger Center organizers celebrated its first year and looked to its future with a Tuesday luncheon at the downtown venue at 300 N. Elm St.

“In just one year, the Tanger Center has made an enormous impact" on the city, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said in an announcement released before the event.

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts (copy)

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts celebrated its first year and looked to its future with a luncheon on Tuesday.

“The state-of-art-venue has brought us such a diverse lineup of live entertainments events, electrified downtown Greensboro and generated millions in economic impact for our region," Vaughan said in the release.

The luncheon followed Sunday's closing performances of the first season's final touring Broadway show "Mean Girls."

The $94 million Tanger Center — the result of a public-private partnership — opened on Sept. 2, 2021, with a concert by Greensboro native and Grammy Award-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens.

The 3,023-seat, state-of-the-art venue transformed center city, bringing capacity crowds that have generated tens of millions in economic impact, Tanger Center has said in previous releases. 

Its versatility has attracted a wide range of live entertainment events including touring Broadway productions, concerts, comedy shows, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, Greensboro Opera and all types of family entertainment.

The inaugural Broadway season featured such hit shows as “Wicked” and “Disney’s The Lion King” as well as a special three-week special engagement of the blockbuster “Hamilton" that was not part of the Broadway series.

Josh Tower, who plays Aaron Burr in "Hamilton," talks about the complexities of his character. The Broadway blockbuster came to Greensboro's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts for a special three-week engagement in April 2022.

“Wicked,” the first Broadway touring production to play at the Tanger Center, drew capacity crowds of more than 66,000 for its 24-performance run through most of last October, Tanger Center has said.

The production also generated an economic benefit of nearly $12 million to the city from travel, hotels, restaurants, parking and other businesses patronized by both theatergoers and production staff, based on a Touring Broadway League report.

The report found that, on average, Broadway tours contribute an economic impact of 3.27 times the gross ticket sales to the local metropolitan area’s economy.

No new economic impact figures were released Tuesday. 

cats-photo (copy)

Tayler Harris plays Grizabella in "Cats." It is one of seven shows that make up Tanger Center's sophomore Broadway season.

Speakers at the event included Vaughan; Lynn Singleton, president of Broadway partner Professional Facilities Management; Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum complex; and John Vestal, First Bank regional executive.

First Bank will sponsor this upcoming "Dare to Dream" Broadway season, called First Bank Broadway.

It will feature seven shows, up from six this season.

The event previewed the 2022-23 season that will launch with "Pretty Woman: The Musical." It will hit the Tanger Center stage for eight performances, Oct. 25-30.

Look for a season that also includes "Jagged Little Pill," "Cats," "The Book of Mormon," "Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations," "Beetlejuice" and "Disney's Frozen."

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Want to buy tickets?

Go to tangercenter.com/broadway to buy tickets to the 2022-23 Broadway season at the Tanger Center.

