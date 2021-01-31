Television Q&A: Are they rebooting 'The Rockford Files'?

You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: Back in the late 1990s there was a rumor they were thinking of remaking “The Rockford Files” with Dermot Mulroney as Jim Rockford. Can you find anything about why the remake did not happen?
Answer: “The Rockford Files” is a TV classic, thanks to engaging writing and, of course, James Garner’s performance. But Hollywood is always looking for ways to reuse old ideas, and “Rockford” was not spared such treatment. In 2010 (later than you remember), a new version of the show was planned with Dermot Mulroney as private-eye Rockford and an off-camera team including Steve Carell and “House” mastermind David Shore.
But the result, said Josef Adalian of Vulture.com, was “a pilot so bad it seemed like a crime.” The pilot, Adalian wrote in 2010, was “more rehash than reinvention,” with an underwhelming performance by Mulroney and lackluster direction. A recutting improved it, but not enough to get the show picked up. And a top NBC executive who wanted to see the new “Rockford” happen departed her job in 2011.
Q: Allstate features an island in one of its commercials. Can you tell me more about this island such as location, population, etc.?
Answer: The island was so small and charming that some viewers wondered if it was even real. Fact-checking site Snopes.com looked into this and determined there was an actual island although “it appeared that a wide shot of the island may have been altered in the editing process to give it a cleaner look.” The island is Ona, in Norway, with a population of 16. VisitNorway.com notes that Ona is Norway’s southernmost fishing village and famous for the lighthouse Ona Fyr: “It is possible to enter the lighthouse, and from the top you will be rewarded with a fantastic view of the ocean and the mainland. In the area, you will find a small summer café, two pottery workshops, a craft shop, a chapel and a long, white sandy beach. The surroundings offer highly memorable experiences, with peaceful spots where you can enjoy the silence and tranquility.”
Q: I was watching “Going My Way” the other day and I have always wondered who played the old woman who was supposed to be Barry Fitzgerald’s mother.
Answer: That was the character actress Adeline De Walt Reynolds (1862-1961). After an earlier life that reportedly included widowhood, the San Francisco earthquake and college in her 60s, she took up acting and had her first film role in the movie “Come Live With Me” when she was 78.
Q: Why is Drew Carey letting his hair and beard grow? I don’t think it becomes him. I hope he shaves soon!
Answer: The new look is a result of the pandemic, which put Carey-hosted “The Price Is Right” on a monthslong hiatus last year. While the show was shut down, Carey told “CBS This Morning,” “I had a lot of time for introspection. A lot of spiritual growth this summer. Part of me wanted to reflect it with a different look. So (I thought) let me just grow a beard and see what it looks like. And then I liked it when it came out and I kept it."
Q: In a story about the McGuire Sisters I saw a mention of a sister named Ruby. The sisters I remember were Phyllis, Dorothy and Christine. Who is Ruby? Never heard of her.
Answer: The last of the singing McGuire sisters, Phyllis, died in December 2020, and that sparked memories about her colorful life and her work with her sisters Dorothy, who died in 2012, and Christine, in 2018. The confusion you felt came about because Christine’s first name was Ruby, and the item you read used that name instead of the one Christine was known by.
Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.