Television Q&A: Are they rebooting 'The Rockford Files'?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Back in the late 1990s there was a rumor they were thinking of remaking “The Rockford Files” with Dermot Mulroney as Jim Rockford. Can you find anything about why the remake did not happen?

Answer: “The Rockford Files” is a TV classic, thanks to engaging writing and, of course, James Garner’s performance. But Hollywood is always looking for ways to reuse old ideas, and “Rockford” was not spared such treatment. In 2010 (later than you remember), a new version of the show was planned with Dermot Mulroney as private-eye Rockford and an off-camera team including Steve Carell and “House” mastermind David Shore.

But the result, said Josef Adalian of Vulture.com, was “a pilot so bad it seemed like a crime.” The pilot, Adalian wrote in 2010, was “more rehash than reinvention,” with an underwhelming performance by Mulroney and lackluster direction. A recutting improved it, but not enough to get the show picked up. And a top NBC executive who wanted to see the new “Rockford” happen departed her job in 2011.

Q: Allstate features an island in one of its commercials. Can you tell me more about this island such as location, population, etc.?