Television Q&A: Can you explain streaming services?

All of which is why my wife just tells me to find shows we want to watch — wherever the heck they are.Q: When is “Yellowstone” returning with its new season?

Answer: I’ve been getting asked this question just about every week but now have a good answer. New episodes of the Kevin Costner series will begin with two episodes telecast on Nov. 7 on the Paramount Network (the cable service). “Yellowstone” will then provide a launching pad for two new series on Paramount+ (the streaming service). One is “The Mayor of Kingstown,” a drama with Jeremy Renner, arriving Nov. 14. The other is “1883,” about the early years of the Dutton family, with Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw, arriving Dec. 19. They will get simulcasts of early episodes on Paramount Network following “Yellowstone” telecasts, to lure folks to later showings on Paramount+.

Q: A long while ago Tim Conway made a movie called “Roll Freddy Roll.” We saw it two times and died laughing both times. Could you please find some information about it?Q: I always enjoyed watching the cowboy show “The High Chaparral” years back that ran from 1967-1971. Now that I am retired, I have been watching the reruns. During the last season, Mark Slade did not appear in any of the episodes that I can recall. Did he leave the show? Was there a contract dispute?

Answer: Slade apparently aged out of his role as Billy Blue Cannon, the son of Big John Cannon (Leif Erickson). The High Chaparral Newsletter online includes the text of a 1970 article where “Chaparral” executive producer David Dortort says Slade “is 30 and it was getting increasingly difficult to write convincing scripts that had him playing a teenager.” The show brought in Rudy Ramos to provide some teen appeal instead. Slade is now better known as an artist and writer; you can find out more at marksladestudio.com.

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.