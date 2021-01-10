Television Q&A: Chicago police station exterior can be found in multiple shows

Q: In a Dick Powell movie, from what I recall, his character died and returned to Earth as a German shepherd to find his killer. Does that storyline ring a bell, and do you know the name of the movie?

Answer: It did ring a bell, although not quite the one you heard. The movie is “You Never Can Tell,” with Dick Powell, from 1951.

According to the Turner Classic Movies website, the plot — and I am not making this up — involves a billionaire leaving his fortune to his dog, King. Someone poisons the dog and the estate’s trustee (Peggy Dow) is wrongly accused of his death. King leaves animal purgatory to return to Earth as a “hum-animal” (a human with some animal traits) to save the accused.

That hum-animal, played by Powell, is a private detective with, TCM says, “a taste for kibble.” He saves the day with help from another hum-animal, a former racehorse named Goldie (Joyce Holden). Since all of this may make you want to see how this all plays out, the movie has been released on DVD.

Q: I have been watching and rewatching “JAG” for years. I am wondering why Admiral Chegwidden left the show with just one season left. I always thought that was weird.