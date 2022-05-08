Television Q&A: Commercial actor familiar from soap opera

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Is the “struggling actor” in the Liberty Mutual insurance commercials the same man who played Finn on “The Bold and Beautiful”? And why did that show kill him off?

Answer: That is Tanner Novlan in both cases, in the commercials (where he’s famous for saying “Liberty Biberty”) and as the recently killed Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan on the daytime drama. That soap-opera demise caught him by surprise.

But, as he told Soap Opera Digest, “that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time, and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.” Besides the commercials, he expects to be back recurring on “Roswell, New Mexico,” which begins a fourth season on The CW on June 6 — and has hopes for a fifth season. “You’re going to see plenty of me annoying you on your TV screen,” he joked.

Q: In 2021 I accidentally came upon the movie “John Wick” and I was amazed! My question is this: When is Chapter 4 going to be released? I am anxiously awaiting it.

Answer: Keanu Reeves’ laconic action character has certainly created a lot of fans in “John Wick” (2014), “John Wick: Chapter 2” (2017) and “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” (2019). Many of us are waiting for “John Wick: Chapter 4” and will have to keep waiting. The latest release date announced for the film is March 24, 2023.

Q: I loved the series “Major Dad” with Gerald McRaney. I cannot find it on DVD. Is it available?

Answer: The comedy, which originally aired on CBS from 1989-1993, starred McRaney as a Marine officer who married Polly Cooper (played by Shanna Reed), a liberal reporter and mom. I do not know of an authorized DVD set (and I only mention authorized sets here). However, you can find episodes on Netflix.

Q: Some shows I watch every week are “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Blue Bloods” and “S.W.A.T.” I also like “New Amsterdam” and “Bull,” but they were canceled. Will the other shows be back?

Answer: First of all, “New Amsterdam” is not canceled; it will be back for a 13-episode final run sometime in the 2022-23 season. As for the rest, CBS recently announced another season for “Blue Bloods” and had previously picked up “S.W.A.T.” No word yet on “Magnum” or on the two “9-1-1” series. The networks’ full new-season announcements are coming in a couple of weeks.

Q: Will there be more episodes of the Amazon shows “Jack Ryan,” “Jack Reacher” and “Bosch”?

Answer: Yes, yes and sort of. Back before the pandemic, Amazon ordered third and fourth seasons of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” with John Krasinski set to continue as the title character. Production has reportedly finished on the third season but a release date has not yet been announced. The concisely titled “Reacher,” based on Lee Child’s novels, has been a big success for Amazon and a second season is in the works. “Bosch,” with Titus Welliver as the police-detective hero from Michael Connelly’s novels, has ended, but there is a sequel series, “Bosch: Legacy,” arriving on May 6 on Freevee (the new name for IMDb TV).

Q: In a recent column, you said the original “Bye Bye Birdie” movie was in 1961. It was 1963.

Answer: You are correct. My apologies.

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.