Television Q&A: Has Syfy channel lost its way?

Q: I have been a longtime fan of the Syfy channel as horror, sci-fi, thrillers and so on, are my favorite shows. Over the past year, I have seen a huge decline in the variety and focus on this genre from this channel.

For example, the same Harry Potter movies were shown for four consecutive weekends over and over again!

There are thousands of movies that would be entertaining for this audience, but instead, they are driving me away from my main source of entertainment until now.

What is going on with this channel and how did they lose their way?

Answer: Some channels do indeed change: Bravo used to feature serious cultural programs, for example. But Syfy would argue that it did not lose its way, even if it no longer calls itself Sci-Fi. It still proclaims itself “a global, multiplatform media brand that gives science fiction fans of all kinds a universe to call home. Celebrating the genre in all its forms, SYFY super-serves passionate fans with original science fiction, fantasy, paranormal and superhero programming, live event coverage and imaginative digital and social content.”