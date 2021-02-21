Television Q&A: How did Jimmy Palmer's wife die on 'NCIS'?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: On NCIS, they did a story about Jimmy Palmer's wife dying. What did she die of? She was only in one or two episodes of "NCIS" and it seems strange that they would write her off the show.

Answer: Palmer’s wife, Breena (played by Michelle Pierce), died of COVID-19. It is implied in several places in the show, including when Palmer has trouble saying COVID-19 while talking about new bodies in the lab. And Brian Dietzen, who plays Palmer, confirmed it in an interview with ETOnline.com.

“The producers let me know that we want the advent of COVID to hit our team. And yet, we don't want to lose a team member,” Dietzen said. (Jack Sloane, played by Maria Bello, announced she was leaving in the same episode, but Bello's departure has been known about for some time. And as engaging as Sloane was, it's fair to say she was not part of the central team on the show.)

Getting back to Dietzen: “The prospect of having … the most optimistic team member lose someone, came to the table and they thought it would be a great storytelling mechanic — albeit very, very sad.”

And it will come up again on the show, Dietzen said.