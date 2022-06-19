Television Q&A: How will network shows fare in Emmy nominations?

You have questions. I have some answers, starting with one answer for a couple of questions.

Q: Why has James Spader never been nominated for an Emmy for “The Blacklist”? He is an incredible actor.

Q: What are the chances of “The Equalizer” being nominated for an Emmy?

Answer: Let’s start with the acknowledgment that Spader has received some Emmy love: four nominations and three wins for his work on “Boston Legal,” although his last nomination was more than a dozen years ago. And “The Equalizer” is a respectable show, combining its action framework with a social conscience.

But, as I have said before, the Emmys and many other awards tend not to honor solid, unpretentious work or widely popular productions; they instead try to make themselves look good by praising shows where they see the deep, edgy, innovative and unconventional — and voters more often find that on cable and streaming services.

In the most recent Emmys, only one drama series nominee was from broadcast — “This Is Us” — and Netflix’s “The Crown” won; the comedy series winner was the Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso,” while “black-ish” was the only broadcast series among the eight nominees. Not long ago, the Los Angeles Times asked six writers to predict shows and performers most likely to get Emmy nominations; of the 13 series dramas getting votes, only one was a broadcast series (“This Is Us” again).

Now, it’s possible that a broadcast show can break through; there’s a lot of pre-Emmys love for the ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” this year. And some people succeed no matter the platform; the wonderful Regina King has won acting Emmys for work on ABC, HBO and Netflix. But broadcast success in Emmys can still be a tough go in a very competitive world.

Q: There was an old movie about American spies in Europe and one of the spies gets caught because he “ate” like an American — eating with his fork in the wrong hand. My brother thinks I’m crazy. Please settle this for us.

Answer: The movie you remember is “O.S.S.,” a 1946 drama starring Alan Ladd (though not as the guy with the fatal table manners). O.S.S., by the way, stands for Office of Strategic Services, a precursor to the CIA.

Q: There were many special concerts after 9/11, with rich music and so many artists. Were any of these concerts recorded and sold? Are they still available?

Answer: You can still find the two biggest presentations of that era. There is an available DVD of “The Concert for New York City,” which featured David Bowie, Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Destiny’s Child and others; there was also a CD release from the concert which can be found but is sometimes pricey. “America: A Tribute to Heroes,” a TV special with Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Mariah Carey and more, is available on DVD and on CD.

Q: “The Conners” had its Season 4 finale in May. Will there be a fifth season?

Answer: Yes. There was some extra deal-making because, according to Deadline.com, the key cast members have year-to-year deals instead of multiyear agreements, as well as the production company needing a new agreement with ABC. But everything is in place for the show’s return in the fall.

Q: Is “Clarice” canceled on CBS? If so, will it possibly show up on another network or a streaming service?

Answer: The series, about “Silence of the Lambs” character Clarice Starling, ended after a single season on CBS. No one has picked it up for new episodes.

