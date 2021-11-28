Television Q&A: Is 'Bosch' really done for good?

Answer: The forensic science series, which originally aired from 1996-2004, has many homes for its repeats. These include the True Crime Network, a broadcast channel often used as a secondary digital service by broadcasters. (You can find its location in your area at truecrimenetworktv.com.) Episodes of the series also stream on Hulu (which has a subscription fee), Tubi and Pluto TV.

Q: Why is “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” absent from TV screens? I’ve never loved a series as much as I’ve loved this gem.

Answer: As some of the other answers in this column have indicated, what gets to our TV screens no longer comes just from broadcast or cable. An abundance of programming, new and old, is now found on streaming services, and the 1970-77 Moore series is on both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, with fees attached. The series has also been released on DVD — and you may be able to find the discs through your local library to save a few bucks.

Q: On Judge Judy’s new show, why isn’t Byrd the bailiff with her?

Answer: Petri Hawkins Byrd, the “Judge Judy” bailiff for its 25-year run, told Entertainment Weekly that he was not asked to be part of her new streaming series “Judy Justice,” now on IMDb TV.