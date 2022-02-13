Television Q&A: Is Damian Lewis returning to 'Billions'?

That led the show to hire McDermott, recently seen as the villainous Richard Wheatley on “Law & Order: Organize Crime.” (The “FBI” programs and “Law & Order” shows all come from the same producer, Dick Wolf.)

As Variety noted, McDermott’s “L&O” storyline has been coming to an end, freeing him up to appear on “Most Wanted” after McMahon departs later this spring.

Q: What is the significance of the apostrophe in “NCIS Hawai’i”?

Answer: The spelling in the title of the CBS drama is said to be one Hawaiians themselves prefer. But that is not an apostrophe in the name. It’s a mark called an ‘okina.

For those of you prizing details, here is the explanation from the University of Hawai’i website: “The Hawaiian language uses two diacritical markings. The ‘okina is a glottal stop, similar to the sound between the syllables of ‘oh-oh.’ In print, the correct mark for designating an ‘okina is the single open quote mark. The kahako is a macron, which lengthens and adds stress to the marked vowel. For example, ‘pau,’ depending on placement of ‘okina and kahako, can mean completed, smudge, moist or skirt.”