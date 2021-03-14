Television Q&A: Is Discovery+ replacing programming on cable TV?

Yes, in some cases, those repeats are no longer available through services other than Discovery+, and you can expect some specific shows to migrate from cable to streaming. But this is a way that program suppliers across the board are reaching out to audiences, especially cord-cutters who no longer have cable. We’re seeing this not only with streamers like Netflix and Hulu but with brand-specific streaming services such as Peacock (from NBC), Disney+, HBO Max and more.

Answer: Yes, and it’s not good for the fans of this great show. In late February, AMC boss Josh Sapan said “We still have some shifting around due to COVID-related production delays for our shows,” according to a report by The Wrap. “We have a fuller slate of the ‘Walking Dead’ universe shows than we’ve had in some time, with ‘The Walking Dead’ back and ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ back at full strength, and then the second season of ‘World Beyond.’ … It does look likely, at this point, that ‘Better Call Saul’ will move into the first quarter of 2022.” That could change, of course, but if it stands, almost two years will have passed between the end of the last season and the start of a new one.