Television Q&A: Is truck commercial feline real or CGI?

Answer: The series “Dr. Pimple Popper” with Dr. Sandra Lee was on a break and will have a new season on TLC beginning Feb. 16. Here’s some of what the network says is in store: “unique cases including a condition Dr. Lee has never seen before called ‘puffy head cylindroma’ — a man with a cyst so large, it now covers his eye almost entirely — and a woman whose eczema has caused her OCD and agoraphobia. In addition, Dr. Betty Song joins the practice to assist Dr. Lee and together they are ready to solve some difficult and sometimes extreme cases that other doctors might shy away from.”

Q: I was surprised the character Rooster was taken off “The Ranch.” Do you know why? His funny lines were so great.

Answer: Former “That ‘70s Show” star Danny Masterson, who played Rooster, was dropped from the show after several women accused him of sexual assault. He has since been charged with raping three women in the early 2000s and has pleaded not guilty. According to online court records, a trial is set for August 2022.